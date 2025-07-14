Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Wildfire along Grand Canyon's North Rim destroys historic lodge and is spreading rapidly

A wildfire along the Grand Canyon's North Rim grew rapidly over the weekend and destroyed a historic lodge and visitors center
By FELICIA FONSECA and JAIMIE DING – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire that leveled a historic lodge and visitors center on the Grand Canyon’s North Rim grew rapidly more than a week after it began as firefighters pushed ahead Monday with efforts to slow its spread.

Park officials have closed access for the season to the North Rim, a less popular area of the park that draws only about 10% of the Grand Canyon's millions of annual visitors.

The fire destroyed the Grand Canyon Lodge, the only lodging inside the park at the North Rim, along with cabins, employee housing and a waste water treatment plant, park Superintendent Ed Keable said Sunday.

Firefighters at the North Rim and hikers in the inner canyon were evacuated during the weekend over concerns about the fire and potential exposure to chlorine gas after a treatment plant burned.

Rafters on the Colorado River, which snakes through the Grand Canyon, were told to bypass Phantom Ranch, an outpost of cabins and dormitories at the bottom of the canyon.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Sunday called for a federal investigation into the National Park Service’s handling of the wildfire, which was sparked by lightning July 4.

Authorities first used a “confine and contain” strategy by clearing fuel sources, but shifted to aggressive suppression a week later as the fire rapidly grew to 7.8 square miles (20 square kilometers) because of hot temperatures, low humidity and strong wind gusts, fire officials said.

“Arizonans deserve answers for how this fire was allowed to decimate the Grand Canyon National Park,” the governor said in a social media post.

No injuries have been reported, but 50 to 80 structures have been lost, the park superintendent said.

There are two wildfires burning near the North Rim — the Dragon Bravo Fire that destroyed the lodge and other buildings and the White Sage Fire, which by Sunday afternoon had charred 63 square miles (162 square kilometers) of terrain.

Officials reported progress in battling the White Sage Fire.

The Grand Canyon Lodge, known for its huge ponderosa beams, massive limestone facade and a 600-pound (272-kilogram) bronze statue of a donkey named “Brighty the Burro,” was perched on the edge of the North Rim and offered sweeping views of the canyon.

Caren Carney was staying at the lodge last week with her husband, parents and 12-year-old son when a park ranger knocked on their door Thursday and told them to evacuate.

She was heartbroken Sunday to hear that such a “magical place” had burned down. After evacuating, the family from Georgia went to the South Rim and could see the blaze from across the canyon.

“I’m so glad we got to have one final look at it in the present before it was lost,” Carney said.

Aramark, the company that operated the lodge, said all employees and guests were safely evacuated.

An original lodge burned down from a kitchen fire in 1932, four years after construction was completed, according to the Grand Canyon Historical Society. The redesigned lodge using the original stonework opened in 1937.

Elsewhere, a wildfire burning in southwestern Colorado closed Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and forced the evacuation of homes near the park. The fire was started by lightning Thursday on the south rim of the park, a dramatic, deep gorge carved by the Gunnison River.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a disaster declaration Sunday because of it and other fires burning in western Colorado.

___

Ding reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Colleen Slevin in Denver; Bruce Schreiner in Louisville, Kentucky; and Hannah Schoenbaum in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.

This photo provided by Caren Carney shows the family's view of fires over the Grand Canyon after they had to evacuate Grand Canyon Lodge, a historic lodge on the North Rim, in northern Arizona, Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Caren Carney via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo provided by National Park Service shows the charred remains of a building at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, in northern Arizona, on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (National Park Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo provided by National Park Service shows the charred remains of a building at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, in northern Arizona, on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (National Park Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim of Grand Canyon, Ariz. (Michael Quinn/National Park Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A map depicting the fire that destroyed the Grand Canyon Lodge and several other buildings. (AP Digital Embed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo provided by Abraham Freebairn shows wildfire smoke near the Grand Canyon's North Rim, in northern Arizona, on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Abraham Freebairn via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo provided by Abraham Freebairn shows wildfire smoke near the Grand Canyon's North Rim, in northern Arizona, on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Abraham Freebairn via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

This photo provided by National Park Service shows the charred remains of a building at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, in northern Arizona, on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (National Park Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Wildfire destroys a historic Grand Canyon lodge and other structures

FEMA removed dozens of Camp Mystic buildings from 100-year flood map before expansion, records show

Bodies of all 7 missing people found at a California fireworks warehouse that exploded

The Latest

Smoke from Israeli bombardment of the northern Gaza Strip near the Israel-Gaza border, seen from southern Israel, Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Credit: AP

Israeli strikes kill 30 in Gaza, health officials say

6m ago

Flames tear through assisted-living facility in Massachusetts, killing 9 and trapping residents

8m ago

Curveballs are disappearing in MLB as velocity obsession reshapes pitching landscape

8m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff waves to a crowd of supporters during his "Rally For Our Republic" event on Saturday, July 12, 2025, inside the Kehoe Iron Works building at Trustees Garden in Savannah. During his speech, Ossoff said, "What’s happening to our country right now should chill us to the bone." (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

Credit: Sarah Peacock for the AJC

Ossoff attempts to tap into angst over Trump, ‘Big, Beautiful’ law at rally

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff attacks President Trump and the Republican agenda, particularly the recently passed tax and spending bill, in a reelection campaign rally in Savannah

Stars come out to play at MLB Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park

Hall of Famer CC Sabathia was named MVP in leading the American League over the National League in a game that also featured Druski, Terrell Owens, Jordan Chiles and many more

Chuck E. Cheese opens arcades for adults, including one in Buford

Unlike the beer-and-food playgrounds for grown-ups like Dave & Buster's, Chuck’s Arcade is all about the games, and its Georgia location is in the Mall of Georgia in Buford