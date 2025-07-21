What to know about a vulnerability being exploited on Microsoft SharePoint servers

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft has issued an emergency fix to close off a vulnerability in Microsoft's SharePoint software that hackers have exploited to carry out widespread attacks on businesses and at least some federal agencies.

The company issued an alert to customers Saturday saying it was aware of the zero-day exploit being used to conduct attacks and that it was working to patch the issue. Microsoft updated its guidance Sunday with instructions to fix the problem for SharePoint Server 2019 and SharePoint Server Subscription Edition. Engineers were still working on a fix for the older SharePoint Server 2016 software.

What is a zero-day exploit?

A zero-day exploit is a cyberattack that takes advantage of a previously unknown security vulnerability. "Zero-day" refers to the fact that the security engineers have had zero days to develop a fix for the vulnerability.