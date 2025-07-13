Georgia News
Washington Nationals select Oklahoma high school shortstop Eli Willits with first pick in MLB draft

37 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Washington Nationals select Oklahoma high school shortstop Eli Willits with first pick in MLB draft.

The Washington Nationals select Eli Willits, of Oklahoma in the first round of the MLB baseball draft Sunday, July, 13, 2025 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Nationals take high school shortstop Eli Willits, son of ex-MLBer Reggie, with No. 1 pick in draft

18m ago

Holding No. 1 pick, Nationals' front-office upheaval injects even more uncertainty into MLB draft

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff waves to a crowd of supporters during his "Rally For Our Republic" event on Saturday, July 12, 2025, inside the Kehoe Iron Works building at Trustees Garden in Savannah. During his speech, Ossoff said, "What’s happening to our country right now should chill us to the bone." (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

Credit: Sarah Peacock for the AJC

Ossoff attempts to tap into angst over Trump, ‘Big, Beautiful’ law at rally

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff attacks President Trump and the Republican agenda, particularly the recently passed tax and spending bill, in a reelection campaign rally in Savannah

Stars come out to play at MLB Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park

Hall of Famer CC Sabathia was named MVP in leading the American League over the National League in a game that also featured Druski, Terrell Owens, Jordan Chiles and many more

Chuck E. Cheese opens arcades for adults, including one in Buford

Unlike the beer-and-food playgrounds for grown-ups like Dave & Buster's, Chuck’s Arcade is all about the games, and its Georgia location is in the Mall of Georgia in Buford