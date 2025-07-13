ATLANTA (AP) — Washington Nationals select Oklahoma high school shortstop Eli Willits with first pick in MLB draft.
Credit: Sarah Peacock for the AJC
Ossoff attempts to tap into angst over Trump, ‘Big, Beautiful’ law at rally
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff attacks President Trump and the Republican agenda, particularly the recently passed tax and spending bill, in a reelection campaign rally in Savannah
Stars come out to play at MLB Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park
Hall of Famer CC Sabathia was named MVP in leading the American League over the National League in a game that also featured Druski, Terrell Owens, Jordan Chiles and many more
Chuck E. Cheese opens arcades for adults, including one in Buford
Unlike the beer-and-food playgrounds for grown-ups like Dave & Buster's, Chuck’s Arcade is all about the games, and its Georgia location is in the Mall of Georgia in Buford