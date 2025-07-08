Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Wall Street is mixed amid Trump's new tariff deadlines

Wall Street is mixed a day after a broad sell-off in response to the Trump administration setting new import tariffs on more than a dozen nations
Trader Robert Charmak, left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Trader Robert Charmak, left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By ALEX VEIGA – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

Stocks are mixed in morning trading Tuesday a day after a broad sell-off following the Trump administration's decision to impose new import tariffs set to go into effect next month on more than a dozen nations.

The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% a day after posting its biggest drop since June. The benchmark index remains near its all-time high set last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 59 points, or 0.2%, as of 11:13 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher.

Bond yields were mostly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.42% from 4.39% late Monday.

On Monday, President Donald Trump set a 25% tax on goods imported from Japan and South Korea and new tariff rates on a dozen other nations scheduled to go into effect on Aug. 1.

Trump provided notice by posting letters on Truth Social that were addressed to the leaders of the various countries. The letters warned them to not retaliate by increasing their own import taxes, or else the Trump administration would further increase tariffs.

Just before hefty U.S. tariffs on goods imported from nearly every country around the globe were to take effect in April, Trump postponed the levies for 90 days in hopes that foreign governments would be more willing to strike new trade deals. That 90-day negotiating period was set to expire before Wednesday.

With the tariffs set to kick in now on Aug. 1, the latest move by the White House amounts to essentially a four-week extension of its previous 90-day pause, wrote Tobin Marcus, an analyst at Wolfe Research.

“At a very basic level, nothing actually happened based on Trump sending these letters, so there’s no reason to panic over headlines,” he wrote. “But we think these moves do contain some signal about where the trade war is heading, and that signal is mostly hawkish.”

This latest phase in the trade war heightens the threat of potentially more severe tariffs that’s been hanging over the global economy. Higher taxes on imported goods could hinder economic growth, if not increase recession risks.

Gains among health care and technology stocks helped outweigh a pullback in banks and other sectors.

Intel rose 6.5% and Eli Lilly and Co. was 2.3% higher. JPMorgan was down 3.1% and Bank of America fell 2.9%.

Amazon shares fell 1.2% as the online retail giant kicked off Prime Day, which, beginning this year, lasts four days. Amazon launched the membership sales event in 2015 and expanded it to two days in 2019.

Elsewhere in the market, First Solar fell 3.1% after Trump issued an executive order ending subsidies for foreign-controlled energy companies.

Hershey Co. was down 2.7% after the chocolate maker announced that Wendy’s CEO Kirk Tanner will succeed current CEO Michele Buck, who is retiring.

Shares in WeightWatchers parent WW International rose 3.5% after the company announced that it has completed its reorganization and relisting on Nasdaq. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May to eliminate $1.15 billion in debt and focus on its transition into a telehealth services provider.

The downbeat start to the week follows a strong run for stocks, which pushed further into record heights last week after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

In stock markets overseas, indexes rose across much of Europe and Asia. In two of the bigger moves, South Korea’s Kospi surged 1.8%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 1.1%.

U.S. benchmark crude was up 0.1%, while Brent crude, the international standard, was up 0.4%.

The National Federation of Independent Business reported Tuesday that its small business optimism index fell slightly last month, in line with analysts’ expectations. The index tracks how small firms view the U.S. economy and their business prospects.

On Wednesday the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its policymaking committee’s meeting last month. The Fed’s chair, Jerome Powell, has said the central bank wants to wait and see how Trump’s tariffs affect the economy and inflation before making its next move on interest rates.

Trader Richard Cohen works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Trader Thomas McCauley, left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Trader Niall Pawa, left, works with a colleague on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

Wall Street falls as Trump pressures trading partners with new tariffs

World shares are mostly down as Trump’s tariff deadline looms, while US stocks set records

Two of Georgia’s top trade partners, South Korea and Japan, hit with tariff threats

Trump announced 25% import taxes will take effect next month on products originating in South Korea and Japan, two key trade partners for Georgia and the nation.

The Latest

FILE - A general view of the exterior of the International Criminal Court at The Hague, Netherlands, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana, File)

Credit: AP

ICC issues arrest warrants for Taliban leaders over persecution of women and girls

5m ago

Travelers may no longer be required to remove shoes before boarding a plane

5m ago

Impostor uses AI to impersonate Rubio and contact foreign and US officials

5m ago

Featured

Scott Jackson (right), business service consultant for WorkSource Fulton, helps job seekers with their applications in a mobile career center at a job fair hosted by Goodwill Career Center in Atlanta. (Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Unemployment in Georgia is down, but so is the labor force. Why?

Georgia’s labor force has declined by nearly 30,000 compared to May last year. Here are some reasons why.

Georgia appeals court rules election boards must certify results

The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that election board members are required to certify election results even when they have concerns about fraud or errors.

Atlanta crypto biz owner caught up in fraud says it’s ‘like living in a James Bond movie’

Prosecutors say North Korean IT specialists are 'infiltrating' tech companies in the U.S. as remote workers to steal money from businesses and funnel it back to North Korea.