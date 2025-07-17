Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Von Miller signing 1-year deal with the Washington Commanders, AP source says

Von Miller is joining the Washington Commanders
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) reacts after being defeated 23-16 by the New England Patriots in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) reacts after being defeated 23-16 by the New England Patriots in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
1 minute ago

Von Miller is signing with the Washington Commanders, with the NFL's active sacks leader joining the team roughly a week before training camp opens.

Miller and the team have agreed on a one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the contract had not been announced.

"DC... What's good?" Miller posted on social media with an automated image of himself in a No. 24 Commanders unform.

The 36-year-old edge rusher felt like he still had more to give after getting released by Buffalo in a salary cap-saving move in March. Injuries derailed his time with the Bills, limiting him to 11, 12 and 13 games each of the past three seasons.

Miller had six sacks last year to reach 129 1/2 in his professional career, which began with nearly a decade with Denver when he was a three-time Pro Bowl selection. He helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl and was MVP of that game, then won it again in the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Pass rush was the one apparent need Washington had, coming off a 12-win season with Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who led the team on an improbable trip to the NFC championship game. General manager Adam Peters acquired receiver Deebo Samuel and standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil in trades and used free agency to fill other voids on either side of the ball.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)

Credit: AP

McLaurin casts doubt on attending Commanders training camp given lack of progress on a new contract

Jets make Sauce Gardner the NFL's highest-paid cornerback with a $120.4M extension, AP source says

Kirby Smart provides outlook on Georgia football injury situation

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is pleased with where his team is from a health standpoint.

The Latest

Federal immigration agents talk to Rebecca Torres, second left, after she tried to block a military vehicle during a raid in the agriculture area of Camarillo, Calif., Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Credit: AP

Army veteran and US citizen arrested in California immigration raid warns it could happen to anyone

9m ago

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Simone Biles win top honors at ESPYS

14m ago

An Alaska tsunami warning had residents scrambling for high ground after 7.3 magnitude earthquake

34m ago

Featured

The National League's Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is introduced for the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

All-Star Week sold Atlanta well to fans, current and future players

Truist Park is known for its lively atmosphere, and it lived up to that billing in hosting the Midsummer Classic. But it also showcased a passionate fan base.

MAKING CONNECTIONS

How Atlanta claimed world’s busiest airport crown — and whether we can keep it

Since 1998, Hartsfield-Jackson has sat largely unchallenged as the world's busiest airport. Can it stay on top?

Riders dispute ‘stampede’ MARTA officials say caused escalator malfunction

Some riders interviewed by the AJC objected to the incident being called a “stampede,” saying the crowd was orderly. But one person said the term felt apt.