Von Miller signing 1-year deal with the Washington Commanders, AP source says

Von Miller is signing with the Washington Commanders, with the NFL's active sacks leader joining the team roughly a week before training camp opens.

Miller and the team have agreed on a one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the contract had not been announced.

"DC... What's good?" Miller posted on social media with an automated image of himself in a No. 24 Commanders unform.