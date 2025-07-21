Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the US Open mixed doubles list

The USTA will select the other eight teams and give them wild-card invitations.

The mixed doubles was moved to the week before the start of competition in the singles brackets. Singles matches begin on Aug. 24.

In addition to Williams — a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion who is 45 and entered the tournament in Washington this week for her first competition in more than a year — with Opelka, and Anisimova with Rune, other new teammates announced Monday include Katie Boulter and Alex De Minaur, who are engaged to be married; Donna Vekic and Hubert Hurkacz; Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev; Iva Jovic and Jenson Brooksby; Gaby Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime; Demi Schuurs and Tallon Griekspoor; Katerina Siniakova and Marcelo Arevalo; Desirae Krawczyk and Evan King; and Su-Wei Hsieh and Jan Zielinski.

The original group of potential participants was released last month and included Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz; Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner; Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud; Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti; Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz; Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev; Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev; Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe; Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul; Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov; Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic; Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios; Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton; and last year's U.S. Open mixed doubles champions, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.

It’s a star-studded cast that is quite different from the mix of doubles specialists usually found in a Grand Slam mixed doubles bracket. Some criticized the changes when they were announced in February, with Errani and Vavassori calling the new format a “pseudo-exhibition focused only on entertainment and show” that would shut out true doubles players.

___

