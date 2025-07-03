Nation & World News
University of California reiterates ban on student government boycotts of Israel

The president of the University of California has reiterated that student governments are prohibited from financial boycotts of companies associated with any particular country, including Israel
FILE - Pro-Palestinian protesters wave flags from the second level of the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall after they took over the building at the University of California, Irvine, May 15, 2024, in Irvine, Calif. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

Updated 7 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The president of the University of California this week reiterated that student governments are prohibited from financial boycotts of companies associated with any particular country, including Israel, as the Trump administration continues its probe of alleged antisemitism on college campuses.

Michael Drake did not mention Israel by name, but he did single out student governments in a letter he sent to chancellors of the university system. He said that while freedom of speech and inquiry are core commitments of the university, its policies also require that financial decisions be grounded in sound business practices, such as competitive bidding.

"This principle also applies to student governments," he wrote. “Actions by University entities to implement boycotts of companies based on their association with a particular country would not align with these sound business practices.”

UC spokesperson Rachel Zaentz said in a statement that the letter is in keeping with the university's opposition to financial boycotts of companies associated with a particular country.

"While our community members have the right to express their viewpoints, financial boycotts are inconsistent with UC's commitment to sound business practices, academic freedom and the free exchange of ideas," she said.

College campuses exploded with pro-Palestinian protests in the wake of the war in Gaza, including a particularly brutal clash involving police at the University of California, Los Angeles last year. At the start of his term this year, President Donald Trump launched antisemitism probes at several universities, including the University of California, Berkeley.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and National Science Foundation are requiring research grantees to certify they will not engage in boycotts of Israel or promote diversity, inclusion and equity or risk federal funding.

The UC Student Association, which represents students across the campuses, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But its president, Aditi Hariharan, told the Los Angeles Times that she disagreed with the ban.

“Students already have little influence on how the university works, and student government is one of the few places where they can really get involved and have their voices heard,” she said in an interview before the letter was released.

FILE - This Nov. 13, 2008 file photo shows the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)

Credit: AP

First lady Melania Trump visits patients at Children's National Hospital, Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

