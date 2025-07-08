United to resume flights to Tel Aviv after pauses in service due to Middle East conflicts

WASHINGTON (AP) — United Airlines confirmed Tuesday that it will resume daily flights to Tel Aviv later this month after suspending service there intermittently due to recent escalations in the Middle East conflicts.

The airline said flights from New York and Newark to Tel Aviv will restart on July 21, with a second daily flight resuming the following day. Tickets for the Tel Aviv flights became available on Tuesday.

Major U.S. airlines suspended flights in and out of Israel after the nation declared war following a massive attack by Hamas in October of 2023. There have been on-again-off-again resumptions of flights there during the past year-and-a-half as the violence there has subsided and then escalated again.