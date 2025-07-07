Nation & World News
Nation & World News

UN teams deploy to Syrian coast as wildfires force hundreds to flee

United Nations teams have deployed to Syria's coast as wildfires rage for a fourth day
Smoke rises into the sky during a wildfirenear the town of Rabia, Syria, in the Latakia countryside, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke rises into the sky during a wildfirenear the town of Rabia, Syria, in the Latakia countryside, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)
55 minutes ago

LATAKIA, Syria (AP) — United Nations teams have deployed Sunday to the Syrian coast, where firefighters are battling wildfires for a fourth day.

U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria Adam Abdelmoula said in a statement that the fast-spreading blazes in the northwestern province of Latakia “have forced hundreds of families to flee their homes, while vast tracts of agricultural land and vital infrastructure have been destroyed.”

U.N. teams are “conducting urgent assessments to determine the scale of the disaster and to identify the most immediate humanitarian needs,” he said.

Firefighting teams from Turkey and Jordan have joined Syrian civil defense teams, providing support from the air with helicopters. Syria’s state-run SANA news agency reported that emergency crews are attempting to prevent the blazes from reaching the al-Frunloq natural reserve, with its “large, interconnected forests.”

Syrian Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management Raed al-Saleh called the situation “extremely tragic.”

In a statement posted on X, he said the fires had destroyed “hundreds of thousands of trees” covering an area estimated at 10,000 hectares (38.6 square miles).

“We regret and mourn every tree that burned, which was a source of fresh air for us,” al-Saleh said.

The Syrian Civil Defense had expressed concerns over the presence of unexploded ordnance left over from the country’s nearly 14-year civil war in some of the wildfire areas.

Summer fires are common in the eastern Mediterranean region, where experts warn that climate change is intensifying conditions.

Below-average rainfalls over the winter have also left Syrians struggling with water shortages this summer, as the springs and rivers that normally supply much of the population with drinking water have gone dry.

Emergency responders with the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, work to extinguish a wildfire near the town of Rabia, in Syria's Latakia countryside, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jordanian Black Hawk helicopters carry out water-filling operations to help extinguish a wildfire near the town of Rabia, in Syria's Latakia countryside, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An emergency responder with the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, works to extinguish a wildfire near the town of Rabia, in Syria's Latakia countryside, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jordanian Black Hawk helicopters carry out water-filling operations to help extinguish a wildfire near the town of Rabia, in Syria's Latakia countryside, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Firefighter uses a hose as the try to extinguish the blaze near the town of Ierapetra on the south coast of Crete island, Greece, Thursday July 3, 2025, as a fast-moving wildfire prompted authorities to clear villages and coastal areas, officials said. (InTime News via AP)

Credit: AP

Firefighters race to contain wildfires in Greece as thousands evacuated, 2 die in Turkey

Hotels and homes evacuated on Greek island of Crete as wildfire burns out of control

UK foreign secretary visits Syria, renewing ties after 14 years of conflict

The Latest

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Israel launches airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels, and Houthis launch missile at Israel

16m ago

Trump administration's crackdown on pro-Palestinian campus activists faces federal trial

19m ago

Risk of further floods in Texas during desperate search for missing as death toll tops 80

20m ago

Featured

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue said joining neighboring states to form a new accreditation agency will “keep Georgia’s universities among the best in the nation." (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

AJC ON CAMPUS

Georgia joins five Southern states to form new accreditation agency

In this edition of the AJC On Campus, Georgia is joining a movement to shake up the accreditation system that has long been the model for American higher education.

14 injured in separate boat explosions on Lake Lanier, Lake Nottely on July 4th

Flames erupted from two boats, one on Lake Lanier and another on Lake Nottely, during the Fourth of July holiday, officials said.

Atlanta leaders eye trails as part of solution to city’s traffic woes

The 535-mile expansion plan, known as Trails ATL, aims to make the city more walkable, bringing 10-minute access to trails for 95% of city residents by 2052.