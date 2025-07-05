Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ukraine says it struck a Russian airbase as Russia sent hundreds of drones into Ukraine

Ukraine said Saturday it struck a Russian airbase in the Voronezh region
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
Updated 29 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine said it struck a Russian airbase on Saturday, while Russia continued to pound Ukraine with hundreds of drones overnight as part of a stepped-up bombing campaign that has further dashed hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to end the more than 3-year-old war.

Ukraine’s military General Staff said Saturday that Ukrainian forces had struck the Borisoglebsk airbase in Russia’s Voronezh region, describing it as the “home base” of Russia’s Su-34, Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets.

Writing on Facebook, the General Staff said it hit a depot containing glide bombs, a training aircraft and “possibly other aircraft."

Russian officials did not immediately comment on the attack.

Such attacks on Russian airbases aim to dent Russia’s military capability and demonstrate Ukraine’s capability to hit high-value targets in Russia. Last month, Ukraine said it destroyed more than 40 Russian planes stationed at several airfields deep in Russia’s territory in a surprise drone attack.

Russia fired 322 drones and decoys into Ukraine overnight into Saturday, Ukraine’s air force said. Of these, 157 were shot down and 135 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

According to the air force, Ukraine’s western Khmelnytskyi region was the main target of the attack. Regional Gov. Serhii Tyurin said Saturday that no damage, injuries or deaths had been reported.

Russia has been stepping up its long-range attacks on Ukraine. Waves of drones and missiles targeted Kyiv overnight into Friday in the largest aerial assault since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. On Saturday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the number of people killed in the assault had increased to two. A further 26 people were wounded.

The fresh wave of attacks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that he had a “very important and productive” phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The two leaders discussed how Ukrainian air defenses might be strengthened, possible joint weapons production between the U.S. and Ukraine, and broader U.S-led efforts to end the war with Russia, according to a statement by Zelenksyy.

Asked Friday night by reporters about the call, Trump said, “We had a very good call, I think.”

When asked about finding a way to end the fighting, Trump said: “I don’t know. I can’t tell you whether or not that’s going to happen.”

The U.S. has paused some shipments of military aid to Ukraine, including crucial air defense missiles. Ukraine's main European backers are considering how they can help pick up the slack. Zelenskyy says plans are afoot to build up Ukraine's domestic arms industry, but scaling up will take time.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it shot down 94 Ukrainian drones overnight into Saturday, along with 12 further drones on Saturday morning. No casualties were reported.

People hide in a metro station, being used as a bomb shelter, during a Russian drones attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early hours Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Dan Bashakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People hide in a metro station, being used as a bomb shelter, during a Russian drones attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early hours Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Dan Bashakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People hide in a metro station, being used as a bomb shelter, during a Russian drones attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, early hours Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Dan Bashakov)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A Russian drone attacks a building during Russia's massive missile and drone air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, file)

Credit: AP

Ukrainian drone hits a plant deep inside Russia after record Russian drone attacks in June

Russian drones kill 2 and injure 17 in Odesa as Ukraine destroys helicopters in Crimea

Russia says Moscow now occupies all of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, illegally annexed in 2022

The Latest

Liverpool players walk to the church to attend the funeral of their teammate Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, in Gondomar, near Porto, Portugal, on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Liverpool players join family of Diogo Jota and his brother for funeral held in Portugal

20m ago

The Dalai Lama says he hopes to live more than 130 years ahead of 90th birthday

46m ago

How to score $20 Centre Court seats at Wimbledon

48m ago

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?