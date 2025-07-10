Nation & World News
Nation & World News

UK arrests four people over cyber attacks on Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Harrods

UK police have arrested four people for cyberattacks targeting major British retailers Marks & Spencer, Co-op, and Harrods
1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — Four people alleged to be part of an organized crime ring were arrested Thursday for damaging cyber attacks that hit British retailers Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Harrods, the National Crime Agency said.

The unnamed suspects were identified as British males aged 17 and 19, a 20-year-old British woman and a 19-year-old Latvian man. They were arrested on suspicion of blackmail, money laundering, crimes for violating the Computer Misuse Act and participating in an organized crime group.

M&S said the cyberattack in April stopped it from processing online orders, left store shelves empty and cost it about 300 million pounds ($407 million).

Supermarket chain Co-op said attackers stole customers' personal data, disrupted payments and prevented it from restocking shelves. Luxury London department store Harrods restricted online access in May after it was unable to process orders.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A logo of a post office is displayed in London, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: AP

At least 13 may have killed themselves over UK's Post Office wrongful convictions scandal

Intelligence officials worry a sabotage campaign blamed on Russia is growing more dangerous

TikTok faces fresh European privacy investigation over China data transfers

2h ago

The Latest

New York Yankees second base DJ LeMahieu (26) grounds out Athletics' Max Muncy (10) during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Credit: AP

Yankees cut 2-time batting champ DJ LeMahieu with nearly $22 million left on contract

6m ago

The Latest: New Hampshire judge pauses Trump's birthright citizenship order

9m ago

New Hampshire judge to pause Trump’s birthright citizenship order

9m ago

Featured

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, seen here in a file photo from Nov. 14, 2024, is conducting a statewide audit of voter registrations targeting registrations at businesses and P.O. boxes for possible cancelation. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses

Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.

Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper

Amid rising costs and changing lifestyles, Society Atlanta offers a co-living model designed to shake up traditional apartments.

DISPATCH

In Georgia’s melon mecca, watermelon wizards’ ears are sweetly attuned

In the heart of Georgia's watermelon country, everyone has a trick to tell if a melon is ripe. One way is the sound a melon makes when it is thumped. Or better, patted.