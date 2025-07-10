UK arrests four people over cyber attacks on Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Harrods

LONDON (AP) — Four people alleged to be part of an organized crime ring were arrested Thursday for damaging cyber attacks that hit British retailers Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Harrods, the National Crime Agency said.

The unnamed suspects were identified as British males aged 17 and 19, a 20-year-old British woman and a 19-year-old Latvian man. They were arrested on suspicion of blackmail, money laundering, crimes for violating the Computer Misuse Act and participating in an organized crime group.

M&S said the cyberattack in April stopped it from processing online orders, left store shelves empty and cost it about 300 million pounds ($407 million).