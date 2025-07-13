Two women killed in Kentucky church shooting after trooper shot; suspect killed, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two women were killed in a shooting at a Kentucky church Sunday in an incident that began after a state trooper was shot and wounded, authorities said. The suspect was also killed.

It began after the trooper pulled over a vehicle near the airport, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told a news conference. After shooting the trooper, the suspect carjacked a vehicle and fled to Richmond Road Baptist Church in southwest Lexington and began shooting at people there.

“Preliminary information indicates that the suspect may have had a connection to the individuals at the church,” Weathers said.