Two women killed in Kentucky church shooting after trooper shot; suspect killed, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two women were killed in a shooting at a Kentucky church Sunday in an incident that began after a state trooper was shot and wounded, authorities said. The suspect was also killed.
It began after the trooper pulled over a vehicle near the airport, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told a news conference. After shooting the trooper, the suspect carjacked a vehicle and fled to Richmond Road Baptist Church in southwest Lexington and began shooting at people there.
“Preliminary information indicates that the suspect may have had a connection to the individuals at the church,” Weathers said.
The suspect, who wasn't immediately identified, was later killed by Lexington police.
“Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post.
