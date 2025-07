Twins slugger and Georgia native Byron Buxton becomes 4th participant in next week's Home Run Derby

“He always is like, ‘Dad, if you do this, I want to bring you a towel!’ and I’m like, ‘All right.’ That’s all he cares about. He wants Dad to do it so he can bring me a towel and a Gatorade. And for me, that’s special," Buxton said. "Out of everybody there, all the people he’s going to see, that’s what he wants and cares about. So it’s the small things that add up to the big ones.”

New York Mets slugger and two-time winner Pete Alonso joined Philadelphia designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. in electing to skip the event. Those players confirmed their decisions to reporters over the course of Sunday and Monday.

Alonso was selected as a National League reserve for the All-Star Game in a season when he's hit 20 homers. He won the Home Run Derby in 2019 and 2021. It wasn't held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m not necessarily called this year to do it. I love the event. It’s a sick event. I just didn’t really feel motivated to do it this year," Alonso said on Sunday, according to MLB.com. “I just figured I’d take a break, use the break as recovery and get back at it, help the team win in the second half.”

Although he's not participating this summer, Schwarber left the door open to taking part next season when the All-Star Game is held in Philadelphia. Schwarber has 27 homers this season and made his third All-Star team.

