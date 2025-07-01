Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Turner agrees to join Bucks, who will waive Lillard, AP source says, in a free agency surprise

Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year deal to join the Milwaukee Bucks, who are waiving nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard to make the acquisition happen, according to a person with knowledge of the moves
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year deal to join the Milwaukee Bucks, who waived nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard to make the acquisition happen, a person with knowledge of the moves told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Turner is agreeing to a deal that ends with a player option, after spending the entirety of his first 10 seasons with the Indiana Pacers, which went to the NBA Finals this past season. And the remaining $112.6 million owed to Lillard will be paid out over the next five seasons via the NBA's stretch provision, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither move was announced by the clubs involved.

ESPN, which first reported the plan by the Pacers and Bucks, said Turner agreed to a contract worth $107 million.

In both cases, Achilles tendon injuries played a role in the surprising moves.

Indiana expects to be without star guard Tyrese Haliburton for the entirety of the coming season because he ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder while playing through what was diagnosed as a calf strain. And earlier in the playoffs, Lillard ruptured his Achilles tendon while playing for Milwaukee in Round 1 against Indiana.

Lillard also is likely to miss most, if not all, of the coming season. He will be free to sign with anyone he chooses, and teams could simply sign him now, give him a chance to continue his recovery and do so with hope that the seven-time All-NBA selection is fully ready to go by the start of the 2026-27 season.

Turner has averaged 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds in his 10 seasons with the Pacers, who had a decision to make this summer about whether to surpass the luxury tax threshold with the knowledge that Haliburton likely cannot play this coming season.

Lillard, who turns 35 later this month, has averaged 25.1 points and 6.7 assists in 900 regular-season games over 13 seasons — the first 11 with Portland, the last two with Milwaukee.

The Bucks lost Brook Lopez to the Los Angeles Clippers when free agency opened Monday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

FILE - Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard shoots a free throw during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, March 8, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) high fives guard Ben Sheppard (26) during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) leaves the court with an injury during the first half of Game 7 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Credit: AP

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, in ESPN interview, says league taking serious look at Achilles tears

NBA players seem to tear their Achilles more frequently nowadays. Why is that?

Kyrie Irving and Mavs agree on $119M, 3-year deal that aligns with Anthony Davis, AP source says

The Latest

FILE - Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser, right, celebrates after scoring past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, March 20, 2025, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)

Credit: AP

Start of NHL’s free agency expected to lack frenzy with many high-profile players off the board

7m ago

The Latest: Senate passes Trump tax bill after turbulent all-night session

9m ago

Senate passes Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts bill as Vance breaks 50-50 tie

13m ago

Featured

People carrying a giant pride flag participate in the annual Pride Parade in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Corporate pullback from LGBTQ groups leaves Atlanta organizations in the lurch

Some Atlanta LGBTQ groups are reevaluating their programming and staffing in light of the reduced support.

Atlanta mayor: Property tax hike needed to keep up with population growth

Andre Dickens said a property tax hike is almost unavoidable, as Atlanta’s leaders work to keep up with population growth that brings increased demand for city services.

GDOT’s roadside helpers return to 24/7 service

The highway helpers who patrol metro Atlanta’s interstates will return to 24/7 service on Tuesday, just in time for the busy holiday weekend.