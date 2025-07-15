Nation & World News
Trump to put tariffs of over 10% on smaller nations, including those in Africa and the Caribbean

President Donald Trump says he plans to place tariffs of over 10% on smaller countries, including nations in Africa and the Caribbean
President Donald Trump speaks to the media after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By JOSH BOAK – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that he plans to place tariffs of over 10% on smaller countries, including nations in Africa and the Caribbean.

“We’ll probably set one tariff for all of them,” Trump said, adding that it could be “a little over 10% tariff” on goods from at least 100 nations.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick interjected that the nations with goods being taxed at these rates would be in Africa and the Caribbean, places that generally do relatively modest levels of trade with the U.S. and would be relatively insignificant for addressing Trump's goals of reducing trade imbalances with the rest of the world.

The president had this month been posting letters to roughly two dozen countries and the European Union that simply levied a tariff rate to be charged starting Aug. 1.

Those countries generally faced tax rates on the goods close to the April 2 rates announced by the U.S. president, whose rollout of historically high import taxes for the U.S. caused financial markets to panic and led to Trump setting a 90-day negotiating period that expired July 9.

Trump also said he would “probably” announce tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs at the “end of the month.”

The president said he would start out at a lower tariff rate and give companies a year to build domestic factories before they faced higher import tax rates. Trump said computer chips would face a similar style of tariffs.

President Donald J. Trump speaks at a roundtable discussion at the Community Emergency Operations Center in Kerrville, Texas, Friday, July 11, 2025. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Credit: AP

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., left, a longtime supporter of cryptocurrency, joined at right by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., discusses legislation in the week ahead that could impact the industry, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

