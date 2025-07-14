Trump envoy arrives in Kyiv as US pledges Patriot missiles to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv on Monday, a senior Ukrainian official said, as anticipation grew over possible changes in the Trump administration's policies on the more than three-year war.

Trump last week teased that he would make a "major statement" on Russia on Monday. Trump made quickly stopping the war one of his diplomatic priorities, and he has increasingly expressed frustration about Russian President Vladimir Putin's unbudging stance.

Putin "talks nice and then he bombs everybody,” Trump said late Sunday, as he confirmed the U.S. is sending Ukraine badly needed U.S.-made Patriot air defense missiles to help it fend off Russia’s intensifying aerial attacks.