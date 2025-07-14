Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump envoy arrives in Kyiv as US pledges Patriot missiles to Ukraine

President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, has arrived in Kyiv
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, shakes hands with United States Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Joseph Keith Kellogg, during their meeting in Rome, Italy, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, shakes hands with United States Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Joseph Keith Kellogg, during their meeting in Rome, Italy, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
5 minutes ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv on Monday, a senior Ukrainian official said, as anticipation grew over possible changes in the Trump administration's policies on the more than three-year war.

Trump last week teased that he would make a "major statement" on Russia on Monday. Trump made quickly stopping the war one of his diplomatic priorities, and he has increasingly expressed frustration about Russian President Vladimir Putin's unbudging stance.

Putin "talks nice and then he bombs everybody,” Trump said late Sunday, as he confirmed the U.S. is sending Ukraine badly needed U.S.-made Patriot air defense missiles to help it fend off Russia’s intensifying aerial attacks.

A top ally of Trump, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said Sunday that the conflict is nearing an inflection point as Trump shows growing interest in helping Ukraine fight back against Russia's full-scale invasion. It's a cause that Trump had previously dismissed as being a waste of U.S. taxpayer money.

Also, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte was due in Washington on Monday and Tuesday. He planned to hold talks with Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as well as members of Congress.

Talks during Kellogg’s visit to Kyiv will cover “defense, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protection of our people and enhancing cooperation between Ukraine and the United States,” said the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andrii Yermak.

“Russia does not want a cease fire. Peace through strength is President Donald Trump’s principle, and we support this approach,” Yermak said.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump, center, speaking during a cabinet meeting with from l-r., Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Secretary of Housing, Eric Scott Turner, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright at the White House, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

Trump says he's 'not happy' with Putin and blames him for 'killing a lot of people' in Ukraine

Russia blasts Kyiv with another missile and drone barrage, killing at least 2

Trump says US must send more weapons to Ukraine, days after ordering pause in deliveries

The Latest

FILE - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, hands an invitation from King Charles III for a second state visit to President Donald Trump at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (Carl Court/Pool via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Trump to make unprecedented second state visit to UK in September

40m ago

Asian shares are mixed after S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite pull back from their all-time highs

57m ago

Cameroon's president seeks an eighth term at the age of 92

1h ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff waves to a crowd of supporters during his "Rally For Our Republic" event on Saturday, July 12, 2025, inside the Kehoe Iron Works building at Trustees Garden in Savannah. During his speech, Ossoff said, "What’s happening to our country right now should chill us to the bone." (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

Credit: Sarah Peacock for the AJC

Ossoff attempts to tap into angst over Trump, ‘Big, Beautiful’ law at rally

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff attacks President Trump and the Republican agenda, particularly the recently passed tax and spending bill, in a reelection campaign rally in Savannah

Stars come out to play at MLB Celebrity Softball Game at Truist Park

Hall of Famer CC Sabathia was named MVP in leading the American League over the National League in a game that also featured Druski, Terrell Owens, Jordan Chiles and many more

Chuck E. Cheese opens arcades for adults, including one in Buford

Unlike the beer-and-food playgrounds for grown-ups like Dave & Buster's, Chuck’s Arcade is all about the games, and its Georgia location is in the Mall of Georgia in Buford