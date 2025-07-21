Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Trump 'caught off guard' by recent Israeli strikes, White House says

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says President Donald Trump was “caught off guard” by recent Israeli military operations
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was “caught off guard” by the recent Israeli strikes in Syria and on a Catholic church in Gaza, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday.

Her comments were a rare suggestion of daylight between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who have often been aligned on politics and foreign policy, particularly with the recent attacks on Iran's nuclear program.

However, Trump is pushing for an end to the war in Gaza and trying to support the new Syrian government as the country emerges from years of civil war, and Israeli military operations have threatened to complicate those initiatives.

An Israeli attack last week hit the Gaza Strip's only Catholic church, killing three people and stirring outrage. In addition, Israel intervened during the latest outbreak of sectarian violence in Syria, even bombing the capital, Damascus.

Leavitt told reporters that Trump has “a good working relationship” with Netanyahu but “he was caught off guard by the bombing in Syria and also the bombing of a Catholic church in Gaza.”

“In both accounts, the president quickly called the prime minister to rectify those situations,” Leavitt said.

Trump's special envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, told The Associated Press that Israel's intervention in Syria "creates another very confusing chapter" and "came at a very bad time."

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, hands President Donald Trump a folder during a meeting in the Blue Room of the White House, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE -Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, Latin parish priest of Gaza Strip, left, prays during the midnight Christmas Eve mass at Deir Al Latin Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)

Credit: AP

Israeli strike hits Gaza church, killing 3 and wounding priest who was close to Pope Francis

The Latest: 20 killed at Gaza food hub; Israel continues strikes in Syria

Netanyahu's governing coalition is fracturing. Here's what it means for Israel and Gaza

The Latest

FILE - Washington Commanders jerseys are displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)

Credit: AP

White House says Donald Trump is serious about wanting the Commanders to revert to Redskins

3m ago

Trump administration released FBI records on MLK Jr. despite his family’s opposition

7m ago

As Trump's raids ramp up, a Texas region's residents stay inside — even when they need medical care

11m ago

Featured

Malcolm-Jamal Warner lived in metro Atlanta for several years after booking a regular gig as a surgeon on Fox's "The Resident." Here he is in 2023 speaking at a SAG-AFTRA rally in Atlanta during the actors' strike. RODNEY HO/AJC

Credit: RODNEY HO/

Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner died in drowning in Costa Rica

Long-time Atlanta resident Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” reportedly died in a drowning in Costa Rica.

2h ago

How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes

A review of campaign finance transactions shows Brant Frost IV, his family and his companies have given roughly $711,000 to Republican candidates and conservative causes.

Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50

These 50 hires represent the top 2.3% of the 2,210 coaching changes made from 2000 to 2024. This is an attempt to rank the school’s success in picking the right person.