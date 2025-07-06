Tropical Storm Chantal strengthens slightly as it nears landfall in South Carolina

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Chantal grew in strength as it approached the southeast U.S. coast. It's forecasted to bring heavy rains to parts of the Carolinas on Sunday.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for portions of the two states, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The storm was about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Charleston, South Carolina, early Sunday, and 85 miles (136 kilometers) southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 60 mph (96 kph), and it was moving north at 8 mph (13 kph).