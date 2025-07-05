Breaking: Several injured in Lake Lanier boat explosion on July 4th
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Tropical Storm Chantal forms off the coast of the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Chantal has formed off the southeast U.S. coast
44 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Chantal has formed off the southeast U.S. coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miamia says tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of the Carolinas. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the affected areas later Saturday.

At 9 a.m. EDT, the storm's center was located about 150 miles (240 kilometers) south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and about 240 miles (385 kilometers) south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Chantal's maximum sustained winds were measured at 40 mph (65 kph). It was moving north at 2 mph (4 kph.

The center of Chantal is expected to move across the coast of South Carolina on Sunday morning, the hurricane center said. Some additional strengthening is expected before Chantal reaches the coast.

More Stories

Keep Reading

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Flossie, Monday, July 1, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

Hurricane Flossie grows to Category 3 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast

Tropical depression dumps rain in eastern Mexico as Tropical Storm Flossie brews off west coast

How to prepare for a hurricane, as forecasters expect a busy 2025 storm season

The Latest

A flood gauge marks the height of water flowing over a farm-to-market road near Kerrville, Texas, on Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

Flash floods like the one that swept through Texas are the nation's top storm-related killer

5m ago

Which strength training method is best for you? Experts break down the options

17m ago

A fragile ceasefire in the Israel-Iran war tests the harmony of Los Angeles' huge Iranian community

37m ago

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?