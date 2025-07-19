Tourist boat capsizes during a thunderstorm in Vietnam, leaving 18 dead and 23 missing

HA LONG BAY, Vietnam (AP) — A tourist boat capsized during a sudden thunderstorm in Vietnam on Saturday afternoon during a sightseeing excursion, killing 18 people and leaving nearly two dozen others missing, state media reported.

The Wonder Sea boat was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members during the tour of Ha Long Bay, a popular destination for visitors, according to the reports.

Rescue workers saved 12 people, and recovered the 18 bodies near the site of the capsizing, VNExpress newspaper said. Twenty-three people remain missing.