Tourist boat capsizes during a thunderstorm in Vietnam, leaving 18 dead and 23 missing

State media in Vietnam have reported that 18 people were killed and nearly two dozen others are missing after a tourist boat capsized during a sudden thunderstorm
FILE - Tourist boats move in Ha Long Bay in Vietnam on Oct. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Huy Han)

Credit: AP

FILE - Tourist boats move in Ha Long Bay in Vietnam on Oct. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Huy Han)
Updated 3 minutes ago

HA LONG BAY, Vietnam (AP) — A tourist boat capsized during a sudden thunderstorm in Vietnam on Saturday afternoon during a sightseeing excursion, killing 18 people and leaving nearly two dozen others missing, state media reported.

The Wonder Sea boat was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members during the tour of Ha Long Bay, a popular destination for visitors, according to the reports.

Rescue workers saved 12 people, and recovered the 18 bodies near the site of the capsizing, VNExpress newspaper said. Twenty-three people remain missing.

The boat turned upside down because of strong winds, the newspaper said. A 14-year-old boy was among the survivors, and he was rescued four hours after being trapped in the overturned hull.

The newspaper said that most of the passengers were tourists, including about 20 children, from Hanoi, the country’s capital.

A tropical storm is also moving toward the area. A national weather forecast said that Storm Wipha is expected to hit Vietnam's northern region, including Ha Long Bay's coast next week.

FILE - Houses float in a fishing village in Ha Long Bay in Vietnam on July 2, 2025. (AP Photo/ Huy Han)

Credit: AP

Children run into sea with joy at the Wonsan-Kalma resort in Wonsan, Kangwon Province, North Korea, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin)

Palestinians who were injured during a food distribution at a center run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a U.S.-backed organization approved by Israel, receive treatment on the floor of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Mariam Dagga)

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

