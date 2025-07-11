Toronto hosts Atlanta United in Eastern Conference play

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Atlanta United take the pitch in conference action.

Toronto is 2-10-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference allowing only 28 goals.

United is 4-10-3 in conference games. United has scored 22 goals while conceding 37 for a -15 goal differential.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Federico Bernardeschi has scored four goals with three assists for Toronto. Theodor Corbeanu has three goals over the past 10 games.

Jamal Thiare has three goals for United. Bartosz Slisz has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 3-6-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

United: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Zane Monlouis (injured), Nickseon Gomis (injured), Henry Wingo (injured), Deybi Flores (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured).

United: Ajani Fortune (injured), Joshua Cohen (injured), Bartosz Slisz (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.