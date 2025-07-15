Top German court rejects case over US drone strikes in Yemen assisted by base in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's highest court on Tuesday rejected a case brought by Yemeni plaintiffs who argued the German government failed in a duty to protect relatives who they say were killed in a 2012 drone strike against an attack controlled with help from a U.S. military base in Germany.

Ruling in a case that has been making its way through the German judicial system for over a decade, the Federal Constitutional Court found the German government can have a concrete duty to protect foreign citizens abroad in some cases.

But it said that only could apply when there is a “sufficient connection” to the German state's authority and “a serious danger of systematic violation” of international law. It found the case at hand didn't fulfill the requirements.