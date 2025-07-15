Breaking: Voting begins for the Georgia PSC Democratic primary runoff
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Top German court rejects case over US drone strikes in Yemen assisted by base in Germany

Germany’s highest court has rejected a case brought by Yemeni plaintiffs who argued the German government failed in a duty to protect relatives who they say were killed in a 2012 drone strike against an attack controlled with help from a U.S. military base in Germany
Andreas Schueller, right, and Soenke Hilbrans, lawyers representing the complainants in the proceedings concerning U.S. drone missions via Ramstein, wait in the Federal Constitutional Court for the verdict to be announced, in Karlsruhe, Germany, Tuesday July 15, 2025. (Uli Deck/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Andreas Schueller, right, and Soenke Hilbrans, lawyers representing the complainants in the proceedings concerning U.S. drone missions via Ramstein, wait in the Federal Constitutional Court for the verdict to be announced, in Karlsruhe, Germany, Tuesday July 15, 2025. (Uli Deck/dpa via AP)
1 hour ago

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's highest court on Tuesday rejected a case brought by Yemeni plaintiffs who argued the German government failed in a duty to protect relatives who they say were killed in a 2012 drone strike against an attack controlled with help from a U.S. military base in Germany.

Ruling in a case that has been making its way through the German judicial system for over a decade, the Federal Constitutional Court found the German government can have a concrete duty to protect foreign citizens abroad in some cases.

But it said that only could apply when there is a “sufficient connection” to the German state's authority and “a serious danger of systematic violation” of international law. It found the case at hand didn't fulfill the requirements.

The plaintiffs argued the U.S. military's Ramstein Air Base in southwestern Germany plays a key role in relaying flight control data used for armed drone strikes in Yemen via a satellite relay station set up with the knowledge and approval of the German government.

A lower court ruled in 2019 that the German government had partial responsibility to ensure U.S. drone strikes controlled with help from Ramstein are in line with international law, but judges stopped short of ordering the ban human rights activists had called for. The following year, a federal court overturned the ruling.

The supreme court said the evidence submitted didn't lead to the conclusion the U.S. applied criteria that were unacceptable under international law in determining legitimate military targets in Yemen.

The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, which argued the case for the Yemeni plaintiffs, said “at a time when the adherence of state action to international law is increasingly being called into question, the court has failed to send a strong signal,” adding that “individual legal protection remains a theoretical possibility without practical consequences.”

The Second Senate of the Federal Constitutional Court, from left: Thomas Offenloch, Astrid Wallrabenstein, Ulrich Maidowski, Doris König (Chairwoman of the Second Senate), Christine Langenfeld, Rhona Fetzer, Peter Frank, announce the verdict on U.S. drone missions via Ramstein, in Karlsruhe, Germany, Tuesday July 15, 2025. (Uli Deck/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Plaintiffs sit in the European Court of Human Rights before it issues a landmark set of rulings about alleged Russian violations in Ukraine since 2014, including the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, Wednesday, July 9, 2025 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Antonin Utz)

Credit: AP

European court finds Russian responsible for international law violations. Here’s the key takeaways

A Berlin doctor goes on trial, accused of murdering 15 patients

Appeals court throws out plea deal for alleged mastermind of Sept. 11 attacks

The Latest

This image made from video provided by SpaceX shows a SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts parachuting into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (SpaceX via AP)

Credit: AP

Private spaceflight ends with a Pacific splashdown for astronauts from India, Poland and Hungary

14m ago

Trump urged supporters to see conspiracies everywhere. With Epstein, that's coming back to haunt him

24m ago

Employees at the nation's consumer financial watchdog say it's become toothless under Trump

29m ago

Featured

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (right) tours the Vine City neighborhood with his senior advisor Courtney English (left). (Matt Reynolds/AJC 2024)

Credit: Matt Reynolds

Atlanta Mayor Dickens names Courtney English interim chief of staff

A top adviser to the mayor, English previously served as chair of the Atlanta Board of Education.

The new airport chief wants you to have to spend less time at the airport

“I think we still have to make the case that it is the most efficient terminal in the world,” Ricky Smith told the AJC's editorial board.

What to know if you’re headed to Truist Park for All-Star Game events

A guide to weather, transportation and ballpark security.

57m ago