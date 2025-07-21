Titans QB Will Levis will have season-ending shoulder surgery

Nation & World News
Tennessee quarterback Will Levis will have season-ending shoulder surgery, keeping him from competing for playing time in his third season with the Titans
By TERESA M. WALKER – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Will Levis will have season-ending shoulder surgery, keeping him from competing for playing time in his third season with the Titans.

The Titans announced Monday that Levis made his decision after consulting with doctors and his representatives. The Titans report Tuesday for training camp.

“We support his decision to focus on his long-term health,” the Titans said in a statement. “He approached the offseason with professionalism and showed clear growth as a leader. We remain confident in his full recovery.”

Tennessee, which wrapped up its minicamp June 12, doesn't open the preseason until Aug. 9 at Tampa Bay with the regular-season opener Sept. 7 at Denver. Levis' surgery is scheduled for July 29.

The Titans used the No. 1 overall pick on quarterback Cam Ward in April after Levis struggled mightily starting 12 games in 2024. He threw for 2,091 yards, but he had 13 TD passes with 12 interceptions. He was sacked 41 times as Tennessee went 3-14 to land the top draft pick.

Tennessee also added veteran quarterbacks Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle this offseason.

Levis was the 33rd overall pick in 2023 when Tennessee's previous general manager Ran Carthon traded up to select the quarterback out of Kentucky. Carthon lasted just two seasons before being fired in January.

The quarterback started 12 games in 2024 after spraining the AC joint in his right, throwing shoulder Sept. 30 against Miami while diving for a first down. Tennessee had a bye. Then Levis played against Indianapolis in a home loss by three points after a late-game interception.

Levis admitted after the game his shoulder played a part in that late pick. He was sidelined the next three games before returning.

After the Titans took Ward in the draft, coach Brian Callahan rotated quarterbacks during the offseason program with no starter announced, which he said he planned to continue into training camp. Still, Ward is expected to be the starter when the Titans open the regular season.

That seemed to leave the competition for the No. 2 position wide open for Levis, who took part throughout the team's offseason program. He told reporters in June he felt more comfortable in his second season in Callahan's offense and was looking forward to training camp.

"I feel like I’m starting to get to that point as a quarterback, and it’s just cool to feel that and see it and show everyone else here,” Levis said during minicamp.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

