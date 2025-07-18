Nation & World News
Nation & World News

An explosion at a Los Angeles sheriff's facility has left three people dead

An explosion early Friday at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles that left three people dead was being investigated as a possible training accident
By ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago

An explosion early Friday at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles that left three people dead was being investigated as a possible training accident, officials said.

The explosion was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the Biscailuz Training Facility, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Nicole Nishida. Tragically, she said, three members of the department died.

It was not immediately known what caused the explosion or what the department members were doing at the time.

An early line of the investigation was looking at a possible training accident, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter who was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Attorney General Pam Bondi in a post on X said it "appears to be a horrific incident.” She said federal agents are at the scene to learn more.

“Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed,” Bondi wrote.

Arson investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Los Angeles Fire Department and members of the Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad were assisting at the training facility, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on X.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said he’s been briefed and that the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is in contact with the Sheriff’s Department and closely monitoring the situation.

Aerial footage from KABC-TV shows the explosion happened in a parking lot filled with sheriff patrol cars and box trucks.

Police and emergency vehicles are in place at the scene of a blast at the Biscailuz Center Training Academy in East Los Angeles on Friday, July 18, 2025. (KABC-TV via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A sheriffs deputy monitors a street closure near the site of an explosion at the LA County Sheriff's Special Operations Bureau on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A sheriffs deputy monitors a street closure near the site of an explosion at the LA County Sheriff's Special Operations Bureau on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A sheriffs deputy monitors a street closure near the site of an explosion at the LA County Sheriff's Special Operations Bureau on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sheriffs deputies monitor a street closure near the site of an explosion at the LA County Sheriff's Special Operations Bureau on Friday, July 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

People wait outside of Glass House Farms, a day after an immigration raid on the facility, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Camarillo, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Judge orders Trump administration to halt indiscriminate immigration stops, arrests in California

Pentagon ends deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles

Maryland man charged with threatening Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her family

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Journalists among at least 13 arrested during immigration-related protest in Cincinnati

9m ago

Judge restores Democrat to Federal Trade Commission, ruling her firing by Trump was illegal

11m ago

Christian patriarchs make rare visit to Gaza after deadly Israeli strike on church

11m ago

Featured

Rivian announced it will establish an East Coast headquarters at Junction Krog District in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Rivian)

Credit: Courtesy of Rivian

Rivian to employ 500 at new East Coast HQ along Atlanta Beltline

Electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Thursday it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta with hundreds of employees.

16m ago

Derek Dooley taps Brian Kemp’s inner circle for possible Georgia Senate bid

Aides to Gov. Brian Kemp have signed on with Derek Dooley, signaling the former football coach may jump into the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.

Who doesn’t like the beach at St. Simons? Nesting sea turtles

St. Simons Island is home to only 1 of the 1,700-plus loggerhead nests laid along Georgia’s coast so far this year. A pending lighting ordinance update may boost activity.