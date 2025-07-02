Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Thousands of city workers are on strike in Philadelphia but judge orders some back to work

A strike being staged by nearly 10,000 city workers in Philadelphia has entered its second day
Trash sits on sidewalk along Cumberland and Fairhill Street on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pa. (Alejandro A Alvarez /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Trash sits on sidewalk along Cumberland and Fairhill Street on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pa. (Alejandro A Alvarez /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
37 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A strike being staged by nearly 10,000 city workers in Philadelphia entered its second day Wednesday as a judge ordered some emergency service dispatchers and essential water department employees to return to work.

Common Pleas Court Judge Sierra Thomas-Street granted the city an injunction Tuesday stating 237 out of 325 workers at the city's 911 call center must return to work because their absence creates a “clear and present danger to threat to health, safety or welfare of the public." The order does not prevent those workers — 32 fire dispatchers, five supervisors and 200 police dispatchers — from participating in the strike during off-duty hours.

The judge also ordered some water department workers back to the job because they're essential to ensuring fresh, clean drinking water is available to residents.

Seeking better pay and benefits, District Council 33 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees announced the strike early Tuesday, spurring nearly 10,000 blue-collar workers to walk off the job. During the day, the strikers waved signs at traffic near City Hall and formed picket lines outside libraries, city offices and other workplaces.

Mayor Cherelle Parker has said the city would suspend residential trash collection, close some city pools and shorten recreation center hours, but vowed to keep the city running. Police and firefighters are not on strike.

Parker, a pro-labor Democrat, promised that Fourth of July celebrations in the nation's birthplace would go on as usual.

In a statement Tuesday, the mayor said the city had “put its best offer on the table.” The city offered raises that amount to 13% over her four-year term, including last year’s 5% bump, and added a fifth step to the pay scale to align with other city unions, she said.

District Council 33 is the largest of four major unions representing city workers. Union president Greg Boulware President Greg Boulware said the city isn’t coming anywhere close to the wage increases the union is seeking.

Union leaders, in their initial contract proposal, asked for 8% annual raises each year of the three-year contract, along with cost-of-living hikes and bonuses of up to $5,000 for those who worked through the pandemic. The union also asked the city to pay the full cost of employee health care, or $1,700 per person per month.

In November, the city transit system averted a strike when the parties agreed to a one-year contract with 5% raises.

A District Council 33 trash strike in the summer of 1986 left the city without trash pickup for three weeks, leading trash to pile up on streets, alleyways and drop-off sites.

Philadelphia municipal workers, AFSCME District Council 33, strike outside police headquarters on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pa. (Alejandro A Alvarez /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Philadelphia municipal workers, AFSCME District Council 33, strike outside police headquarters on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pa. (Alejandro A Alvarez /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Credit: AP

Thousands of city workers go on strike in Philadelphia, affecting trash pickup, pools and 911 calls

Justice Department abruptly fires 3 prosecutors involved in Jan. 6 criminal cases, AP sources say

Philadelphia's schools accused of failing to properly inspect asbestos in buildings

The Latest

A rainbow forms while a tarp is on the field as the start of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies is delayed due to weather at Nationals Park, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

Credit: AP

Women's Pro Baseball League to hold tryouts at Nationals Park as it aims for 2026 debut

4m ago

A look at the charges and potential sentencing Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces in his sex trafficking trial

4m ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs in better spirits as jury at his sex trafficking trial begins third day of work

5m ago

Featured

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. (center) is flanked by GOP whip Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. (left) and Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, as Thune speak to reporters at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Earlier Tuesday, the Senate passed the budget reconciliation package of President Donald Trump's signature bill of big tax breaks and spending cuts. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Credit: AP

Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a catastrophe’

Republicans in the U.S. Senate have passed the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.

State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.

State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.

At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch

At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.