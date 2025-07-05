Nation & World News
Nation & World News

The Dalai Lama says he hopes to live more than 130 years ahead of 90th birthday

The Dalai Lama says he hopes to live until he is over 130 years old, a remark he made during a ceremony organized by his followers to offer prayers for his long life as he prepares to celebrate his 90th birthday
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, in yellow robe, is helped by attendant monks as he arrives to preside over an event during which Tibetan exiles prayed for his longevity, a day before his 90th birthday, in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, July 5, 2025.(AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, in yellow robe, is helped by attendant monks as he arrives to preside over an event during which Tibetan exiles prayed for his longevity, a day before his 90th birthday, in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, July 5, 2025.(AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
By SHONAL GANGULY and SHEIKH SAALIQ – Associated Press
8 minutes ago

DHARAMSHALA, India (AP) — Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said that he hopes to live until he is over 130 years old, days after he laid out a succession plan by saying he plans to reincarnate after his death.

The Dalai Lama, who is celebrating his 90th birthday on Sunday, made these comments during a ceremony organized by his followers to offer prayers for his long life.

“I have been able to serve the Buddha dharma and the beings of Tibet so far quite well, and I hope to live over 130 years,” the Dalai Lama told thousands of followers who had gathered Saturday in India's northern town of Dharamshala.

Dharamshala has been the Dalai Lama's home in exile since 1959 after he fled Tibet in the wake of a failed uprising against Chinese rule. Since then, he has sustained Tibet's aspirations for greater autonomy under Chinese Communist Party rule and mobilized Tibetans inside and outside China.

On Wednesday, the Dalai Lama said that he intends to reincarnate, paving the way after his death for a successor to take on a mantle stretching back 500 years. Tibetan Buddhists believe the Dalai Lama can choose the body into which he is reincarnated.

That announcement ended years of speculation that started when he indicated that he might be the last person to hold the role.

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhism also said that the next Dalai Lama should be found and recognized as per past Buddhist traditions, while stressing that his office will lead the search.

China views the Dalai Lama as a separatist and has insisted that only Beijing has the authority to approve his successor.

Meanwhile, the exiled Tibetan community of more than 20,000 people in Dharamshala is gearing up to celebrate the Dalai Lama’s birthday on Sunday. His followers have put up giant posters and billboards across town, as tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the event, including Buddhist leaders of various sects and followers from across the world.

Barbara Weibel, a U.S. citizen who has been following Buddhism for more than 30 years, said she “had to be here for this.”

"I want this long life ceremony to keep him alive as long as possible,” she said.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wears a ceremonial hat as he presides over an event during which Tibetan exiles prayed for his longevity, a day before his 90th birthday, in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, July 5, 2025.(AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Devotees watch Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on a television screen at an event during which Tibetan exiles prayed for the Tibetan leader's longevity, a day before his 90th birthday, in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, July 5, 2025.(AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Exile Tibetans wait with ceremonial offerings for their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at an event during which Tibetan exiles prayed for the Tibetan leader's longevity, a day before his 90th birthday, in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, July 5, 2025.(AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Exile Tibetans wait with ceremonial offerings for their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at an event during which Tibetan exiles prayed for the Tibetan leader's longevity, a day before his 90th birthday, in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, July 5, 2025.(AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama presides over an event celebrating his 90th birthday according to a Tibetan calendar at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Monday, June 30, 2025, ahead of his birthday according to the Gregorian calendar on July 6. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Credit: AP

The Dalai Lama says he plans to reincarnate, ensuring the institution will continue

Ancient Himalayan village relocates as climate shifts reshape daily life

3 killed and a dozen others hospitalized after crowd surge at eastern India Hindu festival

The Latest

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

3 mayors arrested in southern Turkey as part of crackdown on opposition

36m ago

Pope Leo XIV resumes the tradition of taking a summer vacation. But he's got plenty of homework

42m ago

Russia launches largest missile and drone barrage on Kyiv since war in Ukraine began

1h ago

Featured

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers

UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”

Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.

A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?

OPINION

I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?

A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?