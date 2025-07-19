Nation & World News
Texas attorney general sues adult swimming group for allowing transgender competitors

The Texas attorney general has sued an adult swimming program after two transgender women were allowed to compete at a meet this spring in San Antonio, with one placing first in several events
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attends a roundtable discussion at the Community Operations Center, Friday July 11, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas, where President Trump and Gov. Abbott met with first responders and local officials one week after an devastating flash flood. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH – Associated Press
1 hour ago

The Texas attorney general has sued an adult swimming program after two transgender women were allowed to compete at a meet this spring in San Antonio, with one placing first in several events.

The suit alleged that U.S. Masters Swimming undermined the trust of consumers through "false, deceptive, and misleading practices" because it said the other swimmers faced what it described as an unfair disadvantage in the Spring Nationals competition in April.

U.S. Masters Swimming said in a statement that it has been cooperating fully with Attorney General Ken Paxton's investigation, which comes as a nationwide battle over the participation of transgender athletes has played out at both the state and federal levels.

“It is deeply disappointing to see our organization and individual members publicly targeted in a lawsuit that appears to be more about generating headlines than seeking justice,” the statement said.

Republicans have leveraged the issue as a fight for athletic fairness for women and girls.

Paxton said in a news release Thursday that U.S. Masters Swimming "has deprived female participants of the opportunity to succeed at the highest levels by letting men win countless events."

The suit said Ana Caldas placed first in the five events in the 45-49 age group, and Jennifer Rines finished ahead of dozens of women.

Rines wrote in a guest editorial in Swimming World in May that creating a separate category for transgender athletes might be the equitable solution for national-level events. But she said coming out as transgender carries the risk of losing jobs and friends.

“At what point does the level of competition justify forcing someone to out themselves or barring them from participation altogether?” she asked.

Even before the suit was filed, U.S. Masters Swimming revised its policy to bar transgender women from receiving recognition for placing in women’s events, but still allowing them to compete.

But the suit said, “This is all too little, too late.”

