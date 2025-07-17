Sykes and Brionna Jones replace Caitlin Clark and Satou Sabally in All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones were announced Thursday as replacements for the All-Star Game by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The pair replace Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Phoenix's Satou Sabally, who are injured and can't play in Saturday's game. Clark, who injured her groin on Tuesday, announced on social media she's out for this weekend to recover.

The league didn't announce a replacement yet for Clark in the 3-point contest Friday night.