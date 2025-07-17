Georgia News
Sykes and Brionna Jones replace Caitlin Clark and Satou Sabally in All-Star Game

Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones have been announced as replacements for the All-Star Game by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert
Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (20) drives against Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor, left, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

51 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones were announced Thursday as replacements for the All-Star Game by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The pair replace Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Phoenix's Satou Sabally, who are injured and can't play in Saturday's game. Clark, who injured her groin on Tuesday, announced on social media she's out for this weekend to recover.

The league didn't announce a replacement yet for Clark in the 3-point contest Friday night.

Both will be on Clark's team, which is coached Sandy Brondello. Clark and Sabally were in the starting lineup for the team and Brondello will name their replacements.

This will be Sykes' first All-Star appearance and Jones will be playing in her fourth one.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) and Atlanta Dream's Brionna Jones battle for a loose ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 11, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese reacts after a foul call during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Credit: AP

FILE - A section of the Pawleys Island pier is missing after Hurricane Ian, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pawleys Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Rivian announced it will establish an East Coast headquarters at Junction Krog District in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Rivian)

Credit: Courtesy of Rivian

