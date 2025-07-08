Swiss village cashes in as tourists pay to visit dock featured in hit K-drama 'Crash Landing On You'

Titia Weiland, manager of the Bönigen-Iseltwald Tourism agency, said the funds go right back to village upkeep: “It’s not correct to read it as ‘the community gets rich’,” alluding to some comments along those lines in the media and online.

The village, situated along a small peninsula that juts out into Lake Brienz, features majestic views of Alpine peaks over the water.

An episode in early 2020 of the cross-border Korean love story spotlighted the dock as a romantic getaway. That sparked online hype among fans of the series across Asia and beyond, which hasn't let up, fueling the rush of tourism to Iseltwald.

The continued influx has exposed growing pains for the Swiss village, like those faced by other tourist hotspots that get too much of a good thing.

Part of the problem is infrastructure: Iseltwald has three hotels and four restaurants, not enough for about 1,000 visitors who arrive by tour bus, public bus and car each day on average, according to Blatter. The village is revamping a parking lot to help cope with the strain, and the only village store now operates 7 days a week. Previously, it was open Monday to Friday.

“There were always tourists in Iseltwald. We are happy with them. The problem is that the tourists don’t understand what’s private and what’s public," Blatter said, adding that some traipse through private yards and gardens. “They go everywhere.”

For months, fans of the series could visit the dock for free until the turnstile was put up in 2023 to help offset costs incurred by the local government.

Not long ago, Weiland said, “we were wishing for more tourists in Iseltwald: In some ways, we are thankful ... but it can be extreme.” Villagers who hosted the crews for on-site filming at the dock had no idea the series would become such a runaway success, she said.

The village has a website devoted to the “filming location" of the series that lists transportation options and entreats visitors to respect the dock, refrain from littering, and consider the “quiet atmosphere of this authentic Swiss village” by keeping noise down and avoiding private property.

"Enjoy your stay in beautiful Iseltwald and take with you memories to your home country!" the site says.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

