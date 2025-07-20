Suspect arrested after car crashes into post office and catches fire in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A suspect was arrested after a car crashed into a post office in San Jose, California, early Sunday, causing the building to go up in flames, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews responded around 3 a.m. to the office located in a strip mall south of downtown, according to a joint statement from the San Jose police and fire departments.

“Upon arrival, they discovered a vehicle had been driven into the post office and caught fire, causing the entire building to catch on fire,” the statement said.