Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Suns sign Devin Booker to 2-year, $145 million max extension through 2029-30, AP sources say

Two people with knowledge of the contract say the Phoenix Suns have signed star guard Devin Booker to a two-year, $145 max contract extension
FILE - Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, April 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game, April 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
53 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have signed star guard Devin Booker to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension through the 2029-30 season, two people with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The people spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The 28-year-old Booker has been one of the NBA's best shooting guards, earning four All-Star appearances in 10 NBA seasons. The two-time all-NBA player has averaged 24.4 points since Phoenix took him out of Kentucky with the 13th overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Booker averaged 25.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 46% from the floor during a disappointing 2024-25 season for the Suns.

Phoenix failed to make the playoffs despite a roster that included Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The Suns fired coach Mike Budenholzer after one season with the high-priced roster, replacing him with Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott. Phoenix also fired general manager James Jones and promoted Brian Gregory.

The new leadership group quickly started reshaping the roster, sending Durant to Houston in a blockbuster seven-team deal that brought Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to the desert. The Suns also could move Beal this offseason, leaving Booker as the anchor to the franchise.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game on March 9, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Credit: AP

GM Stone thrilled to add Kevin Durant to Rockets despite tough decision to move on from Jalen Green

The Kevin Durant trade to Houston sees seven teams involved in the record-setting deal

Moritz Wagner is returning to the Magic on 1-year deal, AP source says, as NBA free agency continues

The Latest

FILE - SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the headquarters in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File)

Credit: AP

Video game performers approve contract to officially end nearly year-long strike

4m ago

South Korean court approves new arrest of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law decree

5m ago

Rays slugger Junior Caminero to compete in Home Run Derby, start at third base in All-Star Game

10m ago

Featured

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, seen here in a file photo from Nov. 14, 2024, is conducting a statewide audit of voter registrations targeting registrations at businesses and P.O. boxes for possible cancelation. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses

Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.

Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper

Amid rising costs and changing lifestyles, Society Atlanta offers a co-living model designed to shake up traditional apartments.

DISPATCH

In Georgia’s melon mecca, watermelon wizards’ ears are sweetly attuned

In the heart of Georgia's watermelon country, everyone has a trick to tell if a melon is ripe. One way is the sound a melon makes when it is thumped. Or better, patted.