Suns sign Devin Booker to 2-year, $145 million max extension through 2029-30, AP sources say

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have signed star guard Devin Booker to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension through the 2029-30 season, two people with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The people spoke Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The 28-year-old Booker has been one of the NBA's best shooting guards, earning four All-Star appearances in 10 NBA seasons. The two-time all-NBA player has averaged 24.4 points since Phoenix took him out of Kentucky with the 13th overall pick in the 2015 draft.