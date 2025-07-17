Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Steve Miller Band cancels tour, saying extreme weather is a safety concern

The Steve Miller Band has canceled its U.S. tour, citing extreme weather as a safety concern for fans and crew
FILE - Steve Miller performs at 92NY, Oct. 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

FILE - Steve Miller performs at 92NY, Oct. 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By ISABELLA O'MALLEY – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

Classic rocker Steve Miller has canceled his U.S. tour because he said severe weather including extreme heat and unpredictable flooding poses a danger to his band, its fans and crew.

The tour was set to kick off in August and run through early November, with nearly three dozen stops across the U.S. including cities in New York, Tennessee, Florida and California.

“The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable,” Miller, 81, said in a statement posted on the band's social media accounts Wednesday. “You can blame it on the weather. ... The tour is cancelled.”

The Steve Miller Band, formed in California in the 1960s, has hits including “The Joker” (1973) and “Abracadabra” (1982).

A band spokesperson declined to provide additional details about the cancellation.

Miller's decision comes as a stretch of extreme weather in the U.S. has made headlines. A sweltering heat dome that baked much of the eastern half of the nation in June and deadly flash flooding in Texas are some of the recent rounds of extreme weather.

Scientists say climate change is fueling extreme weather, causing storms to unleash more rain and sending temperatures soaring to dangerous heights, making it harder to plan outdoor summer events. The atmosphere can hold higher amounts of moisture as it warms, resulting in storms dumping heavier amounts of rain compared to storms of the past.

Music festivals have recently encountered extreme weather, resulting in cancellations or causing concertgoers to become ill.

In June, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee was canceled partway through due to heavy rainfall. Last week, hundreds of people were treated for heat-related illnesses at the Rock the Country music festival in Kentucky, according to local officials.

A study published in 2020 reported climate change will increase the likelihood of extreme heat stress during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

Tropical storms and hurricanes will soon contribute to the turbulent weather as activity peaks between August and October, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

___

The Associated Press' climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Jimmy Eat World consists of (from left) drummer Zach Lind, bassist Rick Burch, singer-guitarist Jim Adkins and guitarist Tom Linton. The lineup has remained the same since their second album. (Courtesy of Jimi Giannatti)

Credit: (Courtesy of Jimi Giannatti)

After 30 years and 10 studio albums, Jimmy Eat World happily ‘cruising along’

Even though their hit-making years have passed, “we’re playing bigger shows now to more people than we ever have," says Jimmy Eat World singer-guitarist Jim Adkins,.

In concert, The Offspring is still pretty fly for a punk rock band

At Alpharetta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, The Offspring delivered a high-energy show with inflated skulls, beach balls and a moving tribute to lost loved ones.

Trump tours Texas flood sites and defends officials as questions mount about response

The Latest

FILE - A for sale sign stands outside a residence in Niles, Ill., July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Credit: AP

Average long-term US mortgage rate rises to 6.75%, second straight uptick

12m ago

Spidercam technology brings golf’s oldest major into the modern world

16m ago

The House is poised to OK Trump's $9 billion cut to public broadcasting and foreign aid

16m ago

Featured

The National League's Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is introduced for the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

All-Star Week sold Atlanta well to fans, current and future players

Truist Park is known for its lively atmosphere, and it lived up to that billing in hosting the Midsummer Classic. But it also showcased a passionate fan base.

MAKING CONNECTIONS

How Atlanta claimed world’s busiest airport crown — and whether we can keep it

Since 1998, Hartsfield-Jackson has sat largely unchallenged as the world's busiest airport. Can it stay on top?

Riders dispute ‘stampede’ MARTA officials say caused escalator malfunction

Some riders interviewed by the AJC objected to the incident being called a “stampede,” saying the crowd was orderly. But one person said the term felt apt.