Spain's 6-2 win over Belgium secures place in Euro 2025 quarterfinals

“The team is having an excellent performance. But almost all of us have room for improvement,” Putellas said in translated comments.

She scored two against Belgium and was named player of the match in a second straight game.

“I'm feeling very well mentally and I'm being quick," Putellas said. “I see things in advance and for me that’s the trigger that I feel good. And that means I can help others.”

The result combined with Italy's 1-1 draw against Portugal in the late match advanced Spain to the last eight.

Spain tops Group B with six points. Italy is second with four, three more than Portugal. The top two progress to the quarterfinals. On Friday, Italy faces Spain in their final group match and Portugal plays the eliminated Belgium.

But Belgium can take positives. The Red Flames went toe to toe with Spain before a flurry of late goals had them more concerned about goal difference — which could be a deciding factor.

“I’m really proud of my team because I know 100% that they had the belief that I was looking for,” Belgium coach Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir said.

“But, to be honest, I walked into the locker room and I really wanted to cry. Emotionally it was difficult because I really believed in what we were doing and I loved seeing my players give everything. We gave them a really good game for at least 60 minutes.”

Spain laid siege to the Belgium goal from the start. Mariona Caldentey played in a lovely pass from the edge of the area to Vicky López, who cushioned it on for Putellas to sweep into the far corner.

However, Spain’s 22nd-minute lead lasted barely two minutes before Justine Vanhaevermaet headed in Tessa Wullaert’s corner at the near post.

Spain captain Irene Paredes was playing her first match of the tournament after being suspended from the opener, and she made it 2-1 before the break when she headed in a corner.

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí was brought on at halftime. She was hospitalized for viral meningitis before the tournament and played only eight minutes against Portugal.

Belgium leveled again through Hannah Eurlings shortly after the restart. It was initially ruled out for offside but awarded by the VAR.

Less than a minute later, Spain led for a third time when Putellas played in Esther González for the veteran forward to score her third goal of the tournament.

When a González effort was blocked, the ball was not cleared and Mariona Caldentey fired in Spain’s fourth.

Claudia Pina curled a sumptuous 20-yard effort into the top right corner — the best goal of the night — and there was still time for Putellas to net her second.

