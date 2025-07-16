Nation & World News
Iceland volcano eruption forces evacuation of town and iconic geothermal spa

A volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland has once again forced the evacuation of local residents and tourists at the internationally known Blue Lagoon geothermal spa
A view of the volcanic eruption by the Sundhnúkagigjarö íur volcano, in Grindavik, Iceland, Wednesday, July 16, 2025. (Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management via AP)

Updated 36 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — A volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland has once again forced the evacuation of local residents and the internationally known Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, the national broadcaster RUV reported.

The eruption began around 4 a.m. Wednesday following an intense seismic swarm on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, Iceland’s Met Office said.

Some 100 people were evacuated from the town of Grindavik shortly after the seismic activity began. Tourists at a campsite and guests at the Blue Lagoon were forced to quickly pack their bags, RUV reported.

Margrét Kristín Pálsdóttir, a local police commissioner, said the evacuation went smoothly and lasted about 90 minutes.

“Of course, people have different opinions on whether the evacuation is necessary, but it is a decision we make and take responsibility for,” she said.

Lava from the eruption is flowing southeast from a fissure in the barren landscape that is 700 to 1,000 meters (2,296 to 3,280 feet) wide, but the molten rock isn’t threatening any infrastructure, the Met Office said.

Grindavik has been repeatedly affected by the activity since November 2023 when a volcano in the area came to life after lying dormant for some 800 years.

