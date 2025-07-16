Iceland volcano eruption forces evacuation of town and iconic geothermal spa

LONDON (AP) — A volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland has once again forced the evacuation of local residents and the internationally known Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, the national broadcaster RUV reported.

The eruption began around 4 a.m. Wednesday following an intense seismic swarm on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, Iceland’s Met Office said.

Some 100 people were evacuated from the town of Grindavik shortly after the seismic activity began. Tourists at a campsite and guests at the Blue Lagoon were forced to quickly pack their bags, RUV reported.