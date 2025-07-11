Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Son of ‘El Chapo’ expected to plead guilty in drug trafficking case in rescheduled hearing

A son of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is expected to plead guilty in a U.S. drug trafficking case
FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained in Culiacan, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2019. (CEPROPIE via AP File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez being detained in Culiacan, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2019. (CEPROPIE via AP File)
By CHRISTINE FERNANDO – Associated Press
41 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A son of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is expected to plead guilty in a sweeping U.S. drug trafficking case at a court hearing set for Friday.

The hearing for Ovidio Guzman Lopez, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was quietly rescheduled with no public explanation. Court records indicate that Guzman Lopez intends to change his not guilty plea as part of a deal with federal prosecutors.

If finalized, it would mark the first time one of El Chapo’s sons has struck such an agreement with federal prosecutors.

Speculation about a deal has been mounting for months, as behind-the-scenes negotiations have progressed quietly and slowly.

Federal prosecutors allege that Ovidio and his brother, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, led a powerful faction of the Sinaloa cartel. The brothers, who became known locally as Los Chapitos, are accused of overseeing a major fentanyl trafficking operation that funneled what prosecutors described as a "staggering" amount of the synthetic opioid into the United States.

Their father, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is currently serving a life sentence in a U.S. federal prison following a 2019 conviction. After his capture, Ovidio Guzman Lopez and his siblings reportedly took on key leadership roles within the cartel.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez was arrested by Mexican authorities in early 2023 and extradited to the U.S. months later. He originally pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms charges.

His brother, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, and longtime cartel leader Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada were arrested in Texas in 2024 after arriving on a private plane. Their high-profile capture set off a wave of violence across Sinaloa as rival factions scrambled for control.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., right, of Mexico, talks with his father, legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez, left, at a news conference to promote his upcoming middleweight championship boxing match with Sergio Martinez, of Argentina, in Los Angeles, July 10, 2012. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Credit: AP

Mexico President Sheinbaum hopes deported boxer Chávez Jr. will serve time in Mexico

What to know about Julio César Chávez Jr.'s arrest by U.S. immigration officials

US will try to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial, Justice Department attorney says

The Latest

New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe (11) slides into home base during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

Yankees rally past Mariners 6-5 in 10 innings after going hitless against Bryan Woo until the 8th

17m ago

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh: All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz was tipping pitches against Yankees

22m ago

He closed his store after years of threats. Why Mexico's extortion problem is getting worse

41m ago

Featured

(Illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC)

Credit: Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC

Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history

Georgia is notifying 478,000 people their inactive voter registrations could soon be canceled. It will be one of the largest mass removals in U.S. history.

Fireball falls, custody battle begins: The scramble for meteorite ownership

When meteor becomes meteorites worth hundreds of dollars strewn over the earth — like what happened in Henry County in June — the law of ownership isn’t always simple.

A man who couldn’t swim lost his life to save a child from the Chattahoochee

Frank Young couldn’t swim, but he entered the Chattahoochee River to save a child and her mother. His sister hopes his sacrifice will be remembered and honored.