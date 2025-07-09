Breaking: Georgia college student among victims of Texas floods
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Shohei Ohtani greets Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski with a 431-foot leadoff homer

Shohei Ohtani greeted Milwaukee Brewers rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski with a 431-foot leadoff homer
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani looks on during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani looks on during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By STEVE MEGARGEE – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani greeted Milwaukee Brewers rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski with a 431-foot leadoff homer on Tuesday night.

Misiorowski, whose fastball routinely tops 100 mph, threw an 88 mph curveball on an 0-2 count to the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar, who crushed it for his 31st homer of the season. That's the most by a Dodgers player before the All-Star break.

It was the 21st career leadoff homer for Ohtani.

Misiorowski bounced back to strike out the side, fanning Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages. He also struck out the first two batters of the second inning before Dalton Rushing singled.

Misiorowski was coming off his first shaky performance. After allowing three hits combined in his first three starts to begin his career 3-0, Misiorowski gave up five runs — including a grand slam to Brandon Nimmo — and three walks over 3 2/3 innings Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the New York Mets.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Fans cheer as Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani bats during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) hits a grand slam during the second inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Nimmo and Lindor deliver after lineup change as scuffling Mets beat Brewers to split doubleheader

Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski gets tagged for 1st time in loss to Mets

All-Star starter Francisco Lindor enjoys big night after slumping Mets drop him from leadoff spot

The Latest

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Blue Room of the White House, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Supreme Court will allow Trump’s plans to downsize the federal workforce to go ahead

8m ago

Armani couture channels black as maestro misses Paris bow for 1st time, days from 91st birthday

30m ago

Interim Nationals GM pledges a 'fresh voice' and manager Cairo says 'it's hard' to replace Martinez

30m ago

Featured

“What do I call all that we’ve accomplished together? Just a start,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jonessaid in a campaign video announcing his candidacy for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor

Flush with $14 million in a campaign account, Jones is vying to become the GOP front-runner — and land President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Could DC Comics be Georgia’s new resident superheroes?

James Gunn first came to metro Atlanta in 2016 when he directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.″ He fell in love with the area, so he bought a home in Fayette County in 2018.

Georgia Tech pulls from SEC school for new athletic director

Ryan Alpert, 37, will come to Atlanta from Tennessee, where he is currently the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.