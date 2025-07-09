Shohei Ohtani greets Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski with a 431-foot leadoff homer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani greeted Milwaukee Brewers rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski with a 431-foot leadoff homer on Tuesday night.

Misiorowski, whose fastball routinely tops 100 mph, threw an 88 mph curveball on an 0-2 count to the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar, who crushed it for his 31st homer of the season. That's the most by a Dodgers player before the All-Star break.

It was the 21st career leadoff homer for Ohtani.