Shohei Ohtani greets Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski with a 431-foot leadoff homer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani greeted Milwaukee Brewers rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski with a 431-foot leadoff homer on Tuesday night.
Misiorowski, whose fastball routinely tops 100 mph, threw an 88 mph curveball on an 0-2 count to the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar, who crushed it for his 31st homer of the season. That's the most by a Dodgers player before the All-Star break.
It was the 21st career leadoff homer for Ohtani.
Misiorowski bounced back to strike out the side, fanning Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages. He also struck out the first two batters of the second inning before Dalton Rushing singled.
Misiorowski was coming off his first shaky performance. After allowing three hits combined in his first three starts to begin his career 3-0, Misiorowski gave up five runs — including a grand slam to Brandon Nimmo — and three walks over 3 2/3 innings Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the New York Mets.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
The Latest
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor
Flush with $14 million in a campaign account, Jones is vying to become the GOP front-runner — and land President Donald Trump’s endorsement.
Could DC Comics be Georgia’s new resident superheroes?
James Gunn first came to metro Atlanta in 2016 when he directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.″ He fell in love with the area, so he bought a home in Fayette County in 2018.
Georgia Tech pulls from SEC school for new athletic director
Ryan Alpert, 37, will come to Atlanta from Tennessee, where he is currently the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.