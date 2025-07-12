Shohei Ohtani crushes 32nd home run into San Francisco's McCovey Cove

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani splashed his 32nd home run of the season into San Francisco's McCovey Cove beyond the right-field wall Friday night.

It marked the 65th home run into the water by an opponent in Oracle Park's 25-year history and 171st in all — and 35 of those belong to home run king Barry Bonds.

Ohtani connected with one out in the third inning for a two-run drive after Hyeseong Kim's leadoff single marked the first hit of the night for Los Angeles against Giants starter Logan Webb.