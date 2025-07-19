Shohei Ohtani co-writes children's book starring his dog Decoy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is adding author to his list of accomplishments. The Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar has co-written a children's book starring his beloved dog, Decoy.

Ohtani posted a photo of Decoy, a Dutch Kooikerhondje, sitting next to the book on his Instagram account on Thursday. The cover of “Decoy Saves Opening Day” features a drawing of the pup with a ball in his mouth and Ohtani in his baseball jersey.

It tells the story of how Decoy is supposed to throw the first pitch on opening day but realizes he left his lucky baseball at home and scrambles to retrieve it in time.