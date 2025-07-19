Nation & World News
Shohei Ohtani co-writes children's book starring his dog Decoy

Shohei Ohtani has co-written a children's book featuring his dog, Decoy
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani congratulates his dog Decoy after Decoy delivered the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles, Aug. 28, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is adding author to his list of accomplishments. The Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar has co-written a children's book starring his beloved dog, Decoy.

Ohtani posted a photo of Decoy, a Dutch Kooikerhondje, sitting next to the book on his Instagram account on Thursday. The cover of “Decoy Saves Opening Day” features a drawing of the pup with a ball in his mouth and Ohtani in his baseball jersey.

It tells the story of how Decoy is supposed to throw the first pitch on opening day but realizes he left his lucky baseball at home and scrambles to retrieve it in time.

The book will be released on Feb. 3, according to publisher HarperCollins.

Ohtani co-wrote the book with Michael Blank, and Fanny Liem did the illustrations.

Ohtani told The Associated Press last year that he hoped Decoy's popularity would increase the profile of the Kooikerhondje (pronounced COY-ker-HUND-che) breed.

“The number of the breed has kind of dwindled, so by him gaining a little bit of popularity hopefully that brings up the number of his breed,” Ohtani told the AP through a translator. “I do feel like we were able to, in a small way, contribute to the popularity of the dog and I’m sure Decoy himself would be happy about that.”

Ohtani had his dog throw out a first pitch and he brought Decoy to the Dodgers' victory parade after the team's World Series win over the New York Yankees last year.

