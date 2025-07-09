Nation & World News
Shares in Asia are mixed amid Trump's new tariff deadlines

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday, following a choppy trading day on Wall Street as the Trump administration pressed its campaign to win more favorable trade deals with nations around the globe
A currency trader watches monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top center left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A currency trader watches monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top center left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
By TERESA CEROJANO – Associated Press
43 minutes ago

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday, following a choppy trading day on Wall Street as the Trump administration pressed its campaign to win more favorable trade deals with nations around the globe.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is up 0.2% to 39,764. 02, while South Korea's Kospi added 0.5% to 3,132.02 as Tokyo and Seoul are working a trade deal with the U.S. before higher tariffs announced by Washington take effect on Aug. 1.

“Sectoral carve-outs remain the thorniest terrain," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote in a commentary, adding that Korea and Japan are likely seeking relief for their car and steel exports. "But Washington is unlikely to bend,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Chinese markets were mixed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.7% to 23,970.39 while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.3% to 3,507.69.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.4% to 8,559.30. India's BSE Sensex edged down 0.2% to 83,570.86.

Oil prices were down while the dollar rose against the yen and the euro.

Mizuho Bank, in a commentary, said the tariff deadlines “distract from far more consequential, and expedient, sectoral tariffs, which arguably reverberate across global industrial eco-systems” which it said aim to isolate China from trade partners, supply chains and markets.

“The real danger is underestimating the fallout when (rather than if) China hits back" against the U.S. and countries it perceives as aligned with the U.S., the bank wrote.

On Wall Street on Tuesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% a day after posting its biggest loss since mid-June. The benchmark index remains near its all-time high set last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.4%. The Nasdaq composite eked out a gain of less than 0.1%, staying near its own record high.

The sluggish trading came as the market was coming off a broad sell-off following the Trump administration’s decision to impose new import tariffs on more than a dozen nations, which are set to go into effect next month.

AP Business Writer Alex Veiga contributed.

Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Currency traders work next to a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top center left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei index at a securities firm Friday, July 4, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

World shares are mostly down as Trump’s tariff deadline looms, while US stocks set records

Wall Street ends mixed amid Trump's new tariff deadlines

Wall Street falls as Trump pressures trading partners with new tariffs

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers his keynote address during the opening ceremony of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Southeast Asian foreign ministers meet as US tariffs loom

Taiwan begins 10-day military drills to counter Chinese threats

Interim Nationals GM pledges a 'fresh voice' and manager Cairo says 'it's hard' to replace Martinez

