Seattle slugger Cal Raleigh beats Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero in finals to win MLB Home Run Derby

Seattle slugger Cal Raleigh beats Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero in finals to win MLB Home Run Derby
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Seattle slugger Cal Raleigh beats Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero in finals to win MLB Home Run Derby.

Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh competes during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 14, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

