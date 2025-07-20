Scottie Scheffler is rounding his way toward third leg of career Grand Slam at British Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Scottie Scheffler began his bid for the third leg of the career Grand Slam on Sunday, taking a four-shot lead into the final round of the British Open at Royal Portrush.

The start was ideal. From the first cut of rough, Scheffler hit his approach to the right side of the green on the slope. The ball trickled back and then rolled down to 10 inches from the cup for a tap-in birdie.

Scheffler already won the PGA Championship by five shots this year. He won the Masters last year by four shots and the Masters in 2022 by three shots. No one has ever won each of their first four major titles by three shots or more.