Scottie Scheffler in the lead at the British Open on key day of movement at Royal Portrush

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — Scottie Scheffler was quick to point out the British Open was only at the halfway point at Royal Portrush. Considering the world's No. 1 player was in the lead, it felt like a sprint Saturday for so many players to catch up.

Rory McIlroy fell seven shots off the lead. He carried the hopes of his home country, and spectators could be heard from a half-mile away when McIlroy holed a birdie putt from 35 feet across the green on the first hole.

Scheffler, coming off a 64 for his lowest score in a major, had a one-shot lead over former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. Former British Open champion Brian Harman and Li Haotong of China were two shots behind.