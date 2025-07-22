Nation & World News
Russian lawmakers pass a bill punishing online searches for information deemed to be 'extremist'

Russian lawmakers have approved a bill that punishes online searches for information that is deemed “extremist,” the latest move by government authorities in their relentless crackdown on dissent
Police detain an activist during a picket against internet limitations in front of The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, prior to consider the third and final reading of a bill, criminalising the search of "extremist materials" in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo)

31 minutes ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers on Tuesday approved a bill that punishes online searches for information that is deemed “extremist,” the latest move by government authorities in their relentless crackdown on dissent.

The bill passed by the lower house, the State Duma, moves to its all-but-certain endorsement in the upper house and then goes to President Vladimir Putin to be signed into law.

The legislation punishes what it describes as “deliberately searching for and accessing extremist materials” online. First-time offenders face a fine of up to the equivalent of $64.

The official definition of extremist activity is extremely broad and includes opposition groups like the Anti-Corruption Foundation, created by the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and the “international LGBT movement.”

It’s not clear how authorities will track down violators. Some observers have suggested the information would likely come from internet providers or social media platforms, and police also could randomly check the search history of cellphones or computers.

The new legislation also contained a ban on advertising of virtual private network services, but stopped short of banning their use. It did list the use of a VPN as an “aggravating circumstance” in case of other violations of the law.

The Russian authorities have ramped their multipronged crackdown on dissent after sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then, online censorship and prosecutions for social media posts and comments have soared. Multiple independent news outlets and rights groups have been shut down, labeled as “foreign agents” or outlawed as “undesirable.” Hundreds of activists and critics of the Kremlin have faced criminal charges.

The new legislation has sparked broad public criticism.

Liberal politician Boris Nadezhdin, who sought to challenge Putin in last year’s presidential election but was denied a spot on the ballot, told reporters outside the State Duma that he opposed the new legislation. Nadezhdin’s aide, Dmitry Kisiev, who picketed the parliament building with a poster likening the legislation to the world of George Orwell’s dystopian “1984,” was quickly rounded up by police, who also detained several reporters covering the protest.

Even some pro-Kremlin figures have criticized the bill, arguing it would make it impossible for them to track down and deflect comments by Kremlin critics.

Yekaterina Mizulina, whose group Safe Internet League has frequently reported dissenters to authorities, has strongly condemned the new bill, arguing it would make it impossible for her group to monitor “extremist communities” on the web.

An activist holds a poster reading "For Russia without censorship. Orwell wrote a dystopia, not an instruction manual" during a picket against internet limitations in front of The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, prior to consider the third and final reading of a bill, criminalising the search of "extremist materials" in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo)

Russian Politician Boris Nadezhdin, right, gestures while speaking to Vladislav Davankov, deputy Chairman of the State Duma in front of The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament prior a session to consider the third and final reading a bill, criminalising the search of "extremist materials" in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

In this photo released by the State Duma, Lower House of the Russian Parliament Press Service, Deputies attend a session at the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (The State Duma, Lower House of the Russian Parliament Press Service via AP)

Pedestrians look at their phones while walking through St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Sohei Kamiya, leader of the Sanseito party, speaks during an election campaign in Tosu, Saga prefecture, southwestern Japan, on July 12, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)

Malcolm-Jamal Warner lived in metro Atlanta for several years after booking a regular gig as a surgeon on Fox's "The Resident." Here he is in 2023 speaking at a SAG-AFTRA rally in Atlanta during the actors' strike. RODNEY HO/AJC

