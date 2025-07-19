Exclusive: Critics of MARTA CEO see departure as chance for fresh start
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Russia pounds Ukraine with over 300 drones, killing 1 in Odesa

Russia has launched a massive overnight drone and missile attack on Ukraine, killing at least one person
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a residential building burns following a Russian air attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a residential building burns following a Russian air attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine overnight into Saturday with hundreds of drones, killing at least one person, part of a stepped-up bombing campaign that has dashed hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to end the more than 3-year-old war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on X, saying Russia fired over 300 drones, along with more than 30 cruise missiles.

One person died when Russian forces attacked the Black Sea port city of Odesa with more than 20 drones and a missile, the city’s mayor, Hennadii Trukhanov, said Saturday on Telegram, while five people were rescued when a fire broke out in a residential high-rise building.

According to Zelenskyy, six other people were wounded in the attack on Odesa, including a child, and critical infrastructure was damaged in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region.

The Ukrainian president also thanked international leaders “who understand how important it is to promptly implement our agreements” aimed at boosting Ukraine’s defense capabilities, including joint weapons production, drone manufacturing, and the supply of air defense systems.

Russia has been intensifying its long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities. It now often batters Ukraine with more drones in a single night than it did during some entire months in 2024, and analysts say the barrages are likely to escalate. On July 8, Russia unleashed more than 700 drones — a record.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it shot down 71 Ukrainian drones overnight into Saturday. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that 13 drones were shot down as they approached the Russian capital.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a residential building burns following a Russian air attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

People look at a damaged residential building following Russian air attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)

Credit: AP

Russian drone, cruise missile and bomb attacks kill at least 6 in Ukraine

Russia blasts Kyiv with another missile and drone barrage, killing at least 2

Ukraine's security agency says it killed Russian agents suspected of gunning down its officer

The Latest

FILE - M23 rebels stand with their weapons in Kibumba, in the eastern of Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa, File)

Credit: AP

Congo and Rwanda-backed rebels sign declaration of principles to end conflict in eastern Congo

24m ago

Usyk-Dubois 2: How to watch, what's at stake, betting odds

30m ago

A vehicle drives into a crowd in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20 people

33m ago

Featured

“Our members cannot be bought off,” General President Sean O’Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers “illegal and haphazard.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers

The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.

Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover

The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.

MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early

MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.