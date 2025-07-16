Royals reacquire Adam Frazier in an All-Star break trade with the Pirates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals reacquired veteran utility player Adam Frazier on Wednesday in an All-Star break trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Kansas City sent minor league infielder Cam Devanney to Pittsburgh.
Frazier, 33, has played in 78 games this season split between second base, left field and right field, hitting .255 with 21 RBIs. He spent last season with KC after bouncing around the majors following his start with the Pirates and has played every position except catcher and pitcher during his career since debuting in 2016.
Frazier joins the Royals as they are 4 1/2 games back of the American League's final wild-card spot. They are 12 games behind Detroit for first in the AL Central.
Devanney, 28, has spent this season at Triple-A Omaha and has not yet made his major league debut.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight
The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.
The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes
TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.
Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas
Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.