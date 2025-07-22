Royals calling up 45-year-old pitcher Rich Hill from minors for a start against the Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Kansas City Royals plan to call up 45-year-old pitcher Rich Hill from the minors for a start against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, marking the left-hander's 21st season in the majors.
Hill has been at Triple-A Omaha after joining the Royals as part of an offseason trade. He is 4-4 with a 5.36 ERA in nine starts at Omaha.
Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro confirmed the club's plans after Monday night's 12-4 win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Hill appeared in four games last season for Boston. A start on Tuesday will make him the oldest active player in baseball.
Hill made 11 postseason starts during his four years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, including two World Series starts in 2017 and another in 2018. He went 11-5 during the latter regular season.
Hill is 90-74 with a 4.01 ERA in 368 career MLB games. He has pitched 1,409 innings and has struck out 1,428.
