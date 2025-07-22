Royals calling up 45-year-old pitcher Rich Hill from minors for a start against the Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Kansas City Royals plan to call up 45-year-old pitcher Rich Hill from the minors for a start against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, marking the left-hander's 21st season in the majors.

Hill has been at Triple-A Omaha after joining the Royals as part of an offseason trade. He is 4-4 with a 5.36 ERA in nine starts at Omaha.

Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro confirmed the club's plans after Monday night's 12-4 win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field.