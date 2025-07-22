Georgia News
Georgia News

Rookie Drake Baldwin has 6 RBIs as Braves win 9-5 to hand Giants their 6th straight loss

Rookie Drake Baldwin drove in six runs, Ronald Acuña Jr. scored three times and the Atlanta Braves beat San Francisco 9-5, handing the Giants their season-high sixth straight loss
Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin (30) hits a two-RBI single against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin (30) hits a two-RBI single against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By BILL TROCCHI – Associated Press
35 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Drake Baldwin drove in six runs, Ronald Acuña Jr. scored three times and the Atlanta Braves beat San Francisco 9-5 on Monday night, handing the Giants their season-high sixth straight loss.

Baldwin was 3 for 5 and scored 2 runs from the DH slot. Acuña had a double and three walks.

Willy Adames was 4 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs for the Giants.

The Braves took a 5-1 lead in the first inning thanks to a wild start from Giants starter Hayden Birdsong (4-4), who did not record an out. He walked the first three batters before Baldwin cleared the bases with a three-run double. Birdsong then walked Ozzie Albies and hit Sean Murphy before he was removed. Birdsong also had a wild pitch to Matt Olson and nearly hit Acuña earlier in the inning.

Matt Gage came on and struck out two before giving up a two-run single to Nick Allen.

Bryce Elder (4-6) allowed 11 base runners on eight hits and three walks, but gave up just three runs in five innings. He stranded seven runners and picked up his second straight win.

Aaron Bummer, Rafael Montero and Enyel De Los Santos covered the final four innings, allowing two runs.

Acuña turned in another jaw-dropping play, this time on the basepaths. On what appeared to be a routine single to center field by Baldwin in the fourth inning, Acuña scored from first after running through a stop sign at third base and diving in just ahead of the throw from Adames at shortstop.

Key moment

After Baldwin gave the Braves a 3-1 lead in the first, Allen's two-run single wrapped up the five-run first inning and put Atlanta firmly in control.

Key stat

Birdsong threw just 6 of his 25 pitches for strikes in the first inning and now has 17 walks in his last 13 innings. It is the first time in 37 career appearances he did not recorded an out.

Up next

Braves RHP Davis Daniel (0-0, 1.80) faces Giants RHP Landen Roupp (4-4, 3.27) on Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies, from left, celebrate a win over the San Francisco Giants inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves shortstop Nacho Alvarez Jr. (67) hits a single in the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, July 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

San Francisco Giants pitcher Hayden Birdsong (60) sits in the dugout after being relieved in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder (55) works against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin hits a three-RBI double against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Credit: AP

Baldwin drives in six in Braves win over Giants

Drake Baldwin became the first Braves rookie to tally six RBIs in a game since Kelly Johnson totaled six in a win over the Reds on June 17, 2005.

31m ago

Albies hits 3-run homer, Acuña has defensive gem to lead the Braves past the Yankees

Aaron Judge ties A-Rod with 351st homer for Yankees in a 4-2 win over the Braves

The Latest

Aureon Shavea Grace, a food service worker shot to death last year inside Georgia's Smith State Prison, was a mother of two young children. (Photo courtesy of Deshonda Hagins)

Credit: Courtesy of Deshonda Hagins

Prison staff was warned of gun used to kill kitchen worker, lawsuit alleges

Giants try to stop 3-game road slide, play the Braves

Atlanta visits Las Vegas following Wilson's 37-point showing

Featured

Malcolm-Jamal Warner lived in metro Atlanta for several years after booking a regular gig as a surgeon on Fox's "The Resident." Here he is in 2023 speaking at a SAG-AFTRA rally in Atlanta during the actors' strike. RODNEY HO/AJC

Credit: RODNEY HO/

Atlanta’s Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies in drowning in Costa Rica

Long-time Atlanta resident Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known as Theo Huxtable in the 1980s sitcom “The Cosby Show,” reportedly died in a drowning in Costa Rica.

How an alleged Georgia Ponzi scheme fueled far-right causes

A review of campaign finance transactions shows Brant Frost IV, his family and his companies have given roughly $711,000 to Republican candidates and conservative causes.

Best Georgia high school football hires this century, ranked 1-50

These 50 hires represent the top 2.3% of the 2,210 coaching changes made from 2000 to 2024. This is an attempt to rank the school’s success in picking the right person.