Rescuers search for survivors after Houthi attack on cargo ship in the Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rescuers launched a search Wednesday for survivors of a Liberian-flagged cargo ship that came under attack from Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, authorities said. At least three mariners were killed and two were wounded.

The attack on the Greek-owned Eternity C follows the Iranian-backed Houthis attacking another vessel, the bulk carrier Magic Seas, on Sunday in the Red Sea, which they subsequently sank. The assaults are the first Houthi attacks on shipping since late 2024 in the waterway that had begun to see more ships pass through in recent weeks.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center, run by the British military, said in an advisory that “search and rescue operations commenced overnight” for those who had been aboard the Eternity C. Five crew members so far had been rescued, the UKMTO said.