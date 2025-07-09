Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Rescuers search for survivors after Houthi attack on cargo ship in the Red Sea

Rescuers are searching for survivors after Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked a Liberian-flagged cargo ship, Eternity C, in the Red Sea
The Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C is seen near Cathlamet, Oregon, July 23, 2019. (Mike Cullom via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C is seen near Cathlamet, Oregon, July 23, 2019. (Mike Cullom via AP)
By JON GAMBRELL – Associated Press
1 hour ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rescuers launched a search Wednesday for survivors of a Liberian-flagged cargo ship that came under attack from Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, authorities said. At least three mariners were killed and two were wounded.

The attack on the Greek-owned Eternity C follows the Iranian-backed Houthis attacking another vessel, the bulk carrier Magic Seas, on Sunday in the Red Sea, which they subsequently sank. The assaults are the first Houthi attacks on shipping since late 2024 in the waterway that had begun to see more ships pass through in recent weeks.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center, run by the British military, said in an advisory that “search and rescue operations commenced overnight” for those who had been aboard the Eternity C. Five crew members so far had been rescued, the UKMTO said.

The ship's status could not be immediately confirmed, though it had sustained “significant damage” and had lost all propulsion.

The bulk carrier had been heading north toward the Suez Canal when it came under fire by men in small boats and bomb-carrying drones Monday night. The security guards on board fired their weapons. The European Union’s Operation Aspides and the private security firm Ambrey both reported those details.

While the Houthis haven’t claimed the attack — they can take days to do so— Yemen’s exiled government and the EU force blamed the rebels, as did the U.S. State Department.

“These attacks demonstrate the ongoing threat that Iran-backed Houthi rebels pose to freedom of navigation and to regional economic and maritime security,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said. “The United States has been clear: We will continue to take necessary action to protect freedom of navigation and commercial shipping from Houthi terrorist attacks.”

The EU force offered the casualty information, saying one of the wounded crew lost his leg. The crew remains stuck on board the vessel, which is now drifting in the Red Sea.

The Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C is seen near Cathlamet, Oregon, July 23, 2019. (Mike Cullom via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C is seen in Split, Croatia, Jan. 30, 2023. (Sinisa Aljinovic via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C is seen in Split, Croatia, Jan. 30, 2023. (Sinisa Aljinovic via AP)

Credit: AP

Yemen's Houthi rebels attack another ship in the Red Sea, killing 3

Crew abandons Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned ship attacked in the Red Sea, UK military says

Ship attacked in the Red Sea after a bulk carrier sinking claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels

The Latest

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers his keynote address during the opening ceremony of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Credit: AP

Malaysian PM warns Southeast Asia that trade war is not a ‘passing storm’

11m ago

Taiwan begins 10-day military drills to counter Chinese threats

11m ago

Philadelphia workers and city reach a deal to end strike that halted residential trash pickup

12m ago

Featured

“What do I call all that we’ve accomplished together? Just a start,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jonessaid in a campaign video announcing his candidacy for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor

Flush with $14 million in a campaign account, Jones is vying to become the GOP front-runner — and land President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Could DC Comics be Georgia’s new resident superheroes?

James Gunn first came to metro Atlanta in 2016 when he directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.″ He fell in love with the area, so he bought a home in Fayette County in 2018.

Georgia Tech pulls from SEC school for new athletic director

Ryan Alpert, 37, will come to Atlanta from Tennessee, where he is currently the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.