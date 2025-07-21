Breaking: Trump administration releases King assassination files despite family objections
Relatives, authorities ask for public's help with investigation of Ole Miss player's fatal shooting

Authorities are asking for members of the public to provide surveillance footage and details from eyewitnesses as they investigate the fatal shooting of an Ole Miss football player in Memphis after a pool party
By ADRIAN SAINZ – Associated Press
42 minutes ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities on Monday asked for members of the public to provide surveillance footage and details from eyewitnesses as they investigate the fatal shooting of an Ole Miss freshman football player in a Memphis neighborhood after a pool party.

Corey Adams, an 18-year-old defensive lineman from New Orleans, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at an intersection in the Memphis suburb of Cordova on Saturday night, said Anthony Buckner, chief deputy of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. Adams died at the location of the shooting.

Four other men who suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening arrived at nearby hospitals in personal vehicles. Three of them had been released from the hospital as of Monday afternoon, Buckner said.

The shooting happened after a pool party attended by about 100 people, including Adams, Buckner said during a news conference. About 40 rifle and pistol casings were found at the shooting scene.

No arrests have been made. Buckner asked members of the public who may have information useful to investigators, including surveillance footage from video cameras at neighbors' homes, to come forward.

“We have far more questions right now than we have answers,” Buckner said. “We know people saw something or heard something.”

Adams, who played at Edna Carr High School in New Orleans, is listed on the Ole Miss football website as a 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pound defensive end. He had been one of the top defensive lineman recruits in the country.

Adams' mother, who spoke at the news conference but declined to be named for fear of retribution, said Adams was a loving son and brother who had hopes of playing in the NFL. He had time off from practice and went to Memphis to enjoy himself, she said.

Memphis is about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Oxford, Mississippi, where Ole Miss is located.

The Edna Karr Cougars said in a Facebook post that “words can't describe this type of pain.”

“Corey Adams was more than a football player! He was a friend, brother, son, student, and all around great young man,” the team stated. “We never question God but this is one we just don’t understand.”

Shelby County Sheriff Department Chief Deputy Anthony Buckner, center, speaks during press conference on Monday, July 21, 2025, discussing the shooting of Ole Miss football player Corey Adams over the weekend. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

A video screen displays the Ole Miss team logo before a Gator Bowl NCAA college football game between Mississippi and Duke in Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

