Red Bull says longtime F1 team principal Christian Horner has been released from his duties

FILE -First place Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, left, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, center, and second place Red Bull driver Mark Webber, of Australia, celebrate on the podium after winning Brazil's Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 7, 2010. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno), File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 2 minutes ago

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Red Bull says Christian Horner has been released from his role as longtime team principal of its Formula 1 team.

Red Bull did not give a reason for the decision in a statement Wednesday, but thanked Horner for his work and said he will “forever remain an important part of our team history.”

Laurent Mekies of sister team Racing Bulls will replace Horner in his role as team principal and chief executive of the racing team.

Horner had been Red Bull team principal since it entered F1 as a full constructor in 2005. He had performed his team and media duties as normal throughout the British Grand Prix last week.

Horner oversaw eight F1 drivers’ titles — four for Sebastian Vettel and four for Max Verstappen — and six constructors’ titles during his time with the team.

But McLaren has dominated this season in F1, while Red Bull’s performance has dipped, though Verstappen remains third in the standings and the team is fourth.

Horner spent much of last week fielding questions over Verstappen’s future at the team after the Dutch driver declined to commit to stay with Red Bull for 2026.

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s chief executive for corporate projects and investments said in a statement.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

The announcement comes more than a year after Horner was accused of misconduct toward a team employee.

An investigation conducted on behalf of the Red Bull company dismissed the allegation, as did a further investigation conducted after the employee appealed against the initial ruling, Red Bull said at the time.

Horner remained in charge of the F1 team throughout the entire process.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner attends a news conference at the Silverstone racetrack, ahead of the British Formula One Grand Prix, in Silverstone, England, Friday, July 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE -Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is flanked by his wife Geri Alliwell after the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, in Jedda, Saudi Arabia, March 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Giuseppe Cacace/Pool, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE -Red Bull team principal Christian Horner talkks to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands before the third free practice at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, ahead of the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos), File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, right, speaks TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson before the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack in Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain speaks during a news conference at the Silverstone racetrack, ahead of the British Formula One Grand Prix, in Silverstone, England, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

Trash piles up around dumpsters in Philadelphia as thousands of city workers remained on strike Monday, July 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)

Credit: AP

“What do I call all that we’ve accomplished together? Just a start,” Lt. Gov. Burt Jonessaid in a campaign video announcing his candidacy for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

